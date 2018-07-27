Moto E5 Plus, Moto Z3 Play with better hardware specifications show up on TENAA

The smartphones in question are believed to be Moto E5 Plus and Moto Z3 Play, both of which are already announced in the market, suggesting that the Chinese launch could be imminent The smartphones in question are believed to be Moto E5 Plus and Moto Z3 Play, both of which are already announced in the market, suggesting that the Chinese launch could be imminent

Two new Motorola handsets bearing the model number XT1924-9 and XT1929-15 have been found listed on a Chinese certification website TENAA. The smartphones in question are believed to be Moto E5 Plus and Moto Z3 Play, both of which are already announced in the market, suggesting that the Chinese launch could be imminent. However, both the listings suggest that they could feature better hardware specifications as compared to their existing counterpart.

According to the latest TENAA listing, powering the Moto Z3 Play will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC as opposed to Snapdragon 636 running inside the existing variant. The battery specification has also undergone a slight bump from 3,000mAh to 3,300mAh. All other internals remain more or less the same.

As far as specifications are concerned, Moto Z3 Play sports a 6-inch AMOLED screen featuring 2160 x 1080 pixels Full HD+ resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset measures 6.75mm in thickness and weighs 156 grams. Inside is 4GB RAM, 32GB expandable storage and Android 8.0 Oreo operating system. In terms of optics, Moto Z3 Play houses a 12MP+5MP dual rear camera and 8MP front-facing camera for selfies.

In comparison, Moto E5 Plus might feature comparatively inferior battery specifications in the Chinese market. As per the most-recent TENAA listing, Moto E5 Plus packs a 4,850mAh battery as opposed to 5,000mAh in the existing model.

However, in the memory department, it gets two additional variants featuring 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM configurations with 128GB internal storage. The Chinese market, however, might not witness the launch Moto E5 Plus with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

Moto E5 Plus is powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. It sports a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Moto E5 Plus runs Android 8.0 Oreo. Moto E5 Plus features a 12MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera.

