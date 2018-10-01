Moto E5 Plus, Moto X4 get price cuts in India: Here are the new prices, offers

Moto E5 Plus and Moto X4 gets price cut in India

Motorola as part of celebrating festive season has announced price cuts on Moto E5 Plus and Moto X4. Moto E5 Plus will be available for purchase at a discount price of Rs 10,999. Meanwhile, the Moto X4 3GB RAM model will be up for grabs at an offer price of Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999 for the 4GB RAM variant.

Besides offering discounts on these two handsets, the Lenovo-owned brand is providing a cashback of up to Rs 3,000 on Paytm Mall app and no cost EMIs via Bajaj Finserv and Home Credit on the entire range of Motorola smartphones.

Prospective buyers can check the nearby Moto store by visiting the site http://www.motostorelocator.com. The Motorola smartphone range with cashback and no cost EMI offer will be available at all moto hubs and leading retail stores across the country.

To recall, the Moto E5 Plus was launched in India in July this year for a price of Rs 11,999. The entry-level smartphone packs a huge 5,000mAh battery and features a 6-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Moto E5 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo OS. Moto E5 Plus sports a 12 MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, LED flash and an 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and selfie flash.

As for the mid-range Moto X4, the metal and glass design smartphone come with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 3D contoured body. The phone has IP68 rated water and dust resistance. It features a 5.2-inch full HD display.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor paired with either 3GB RAM/32GB storage or 4GB RAM/64GB storage. Moto X4 sports dual rear camera setup having a 12MP primary sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an ultra-wide angle 8MP secondary sensor with a 120-degree field of view. At the front, it has a 16MP camera with an aperture of f/2.0. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and supports the in-house TurboPower charger.

