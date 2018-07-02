Moto E5 Plus launch in India on July 10, will be Amazon exclusive Moto E5 Plus launch in India on July 10, will be Amazon exclusive

Motorola’s new Moto E5 Plus will launch in India on July 10 and will be an Amazon exclusive device, the company has confirmed in a new teaser video. Last week, Motorola confirmed that it was bringing the budget friendly Moto E5 Plus to India. The teasers talk about a big battery and display, which is the highlight of the device. Moto E5 Plus was first launched along with the Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play in April in Brazil.

Moto E5 Plus will also be an Amazon exclusive device like the Moto G6 smartphone. The Moto E5 Plus page is live on Amazon India and users who are interested can subscribe to the notify me button on the website. Moto E5 Plus will be available in gold and black coloured variants in India, according to the listing page. Moto E5 Plus’ highlight is the 5000 mAh on board battery, which should last more than a day for most users. The phone also comes with the company’s Turbo charging feature for quick charging.

Moto E5 Plus was launched at the price of EUR 169, which is approximately Rs 13,500. But in India, the phone could be priced under Rs 10,000 given the competition. Moto E5 Plus has a 6-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. The phone sports the new 18:9 aspect ratio as well, and the back has a reflective wave pattern. On the back, the fingerprint scanner is located inside the Motorola M logo. Moto E5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The expandable storage support is up to 256GB via a microSD card.

Moto E5 Plus runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo OS with Motorola’s own Moto gestures as well. The rear camera is 12MP with f/2.0 aperture, there’s an 8MP front camera. Moto E5 Plus continues with the older micro-USB charging port, has WiFi 802.11a/c/g for connectivity, Bluetooth 4.2. This is a 4G VoLTE smartphone. Moto E5 series also has a regular Moto E5 variant and Moto E5 Play. For now, there’s no word on when the other two will be introduced in India.

