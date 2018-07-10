Moto E5 Plus launch in India Live updates: Expected price, features, specifications

Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 10, 2018
Written by Hansa Verma | New Delhi | Updated: July 10, 2018 2:28:41 pm

We’re only a few short minutes away from the launch of Moto E5 Plus, which will make its India debut at 3PM IST. The Lenovo-owned company is holding an event in Delhi to mark the launch of the E5 Plus. Moto E5 Plus launch live stream will be available on the company’s official YouTube channel, or else you can follow our live blog. The phone will be exclusive to Amazon India.

In India, Motorola is bringing the Moto E5 Plus and not the E5. The Moto E5 Plus tries to make a balance between the performance and affordable price tag. Perhaps the highlight of the E5 Plus is its 5000mAh battery, which the company says will last around 1.5 days on a single charge. The handset has a 6-inch HD+ 18:9 display and gets a Snapdragon 435 processor, which will be available with 3GB RAM. It will also be available with 32GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card slot. On the camera front, Moto E5 Plus has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

In the global market, Moto E5 Plus is priced at 169 Euros, which should be roughly around Rs 13,500. But we expect it to cost less than Rs 10,000, given how tough the competition is in the Indian smartphone market. Moto E5 Plus will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 5, Honor 9 Lite, among others.

