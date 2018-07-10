Moto E5 Plus India launch today: Live stream time, how to watch, expected price, etc

Moto E5 Plus India launch: Live stream, how to watch, expected price, specifications, and more. Moto E5 Plus India launch: Live stream, how to watch, expected price, specifications, and more.

Moto E5 Plus will make its debut in India later today. The Lenovo-owned company has already confirmed that the budget-friendly phone will be Amazon exclusive in India, and ‘Notify me’ page is already live on the e-commerce site. The listing suggests that Moto E5 Plus will be available in two colour variants – black and gold. Motorola had earlier sent out media invites for the launch event, which will take place in New Delhi from 3:00 PM. Just a reminder that the event will be live-streamed through the company’s official YouTube channel.

Moto E5 Plus was launched alongside Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play in Brazil in April. Ahead of India launch, Motorola out teasers hinting at a smartphone with big battery and display. Moto E5 Plus packs a 5,000mAh battery and it gets a 6-inch screen. Interested users can register on Amazon to get notified when the device becomes available.

Moto E5 Plus India launch: Specifications, features

Moto E5 Plus features a 6-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 aspect ratio. In terms of design, the phone comes with a reflective wave pattern on the back cover. A fingerprint scanner, as well as Motorola’s logo, are present on the back. The battery is the highlight of Moto E5 Plus, and it is backed by a 5,000mAh one. The phone also supports Motorola’s Turbocharging technology for fast charging.

Moto E5 Plus is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 435 processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU for graphics performance. It ships with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Moto E5 Plus runs Google’s Android 8.0 Oreo with Moto gestures as well.

Moto E5 Plus gets a 12MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. The front shooter is 8MP. Moto E5 Plus supports a micro-USB port for charging. Connectivity options on the 4G VoLTE phone include WiFi 802.11a/c/g, and Bluetooth 4.2. There’s no word on whether the company plans to bring Moto E5 and Moto E5 Play to India just yet.

Moto E5 Plus India launch: Expected price, release date

Moto E5 Plus was launched at 169 Euro, which is around Rs 13,500 on conversion. However, given the stiff competition in the budget segment in India, Moto E5 Plus could be somewhere between Rs 9,000 and Rs 11,000. Of course, we will have to wait for the official launch to know more.

