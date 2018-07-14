Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) launched: Price, specifications and features

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) will be available starting this month in various countries in Europe and Latin America. Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) will be available starting this month in various countries in Europe and Latin America.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) has been launched in Europe and Latin America. To recall, Moto E5 Play made debut in Brazil in April. The new phone runs Android Oreo (Go Edition), instead of Android Oreo version on the original phone and there are some changes in specifications as well. For those who are not aware, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is designed to work smoothly on entry-level smartphones with less than 1GB RAM.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) will be available starting this month in various countries in Europe and Latin America a price of 109 euro (Rs 8,700 approx), as per a Motorola blog post. India availability of Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) has not been announced.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) ships with fewer pre-installed apps, smaller app sizes and more storage. A built-in data saver helps manage usage as well. In terms of specifications, Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) gets a 5.3-inch Max Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio, compared to a 5.2-inch HD resolution 16:9 display on the original phone. Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) gets a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, which is embedded into Motorola logo.

Moto E5 Play Android Oreo (Go edition) is powered by the Snapdragon 425/ 427 processor with 1GB RAM and 16GB storage. Moto E5 Play features 2GB RAM. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The primary camera is 8MP along with a 5MP front-facing camera with flash. Moto E5 Play is backed by a 2800 mAh battery. The phone comes with water-repellent coating.

