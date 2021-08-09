Most anticipated flagship smartphones of 2021: iPhone 13, Galaxy Z Fold 3 and more

A number of flagship launches are expected this year, including the iPhone 13, The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Realme GT (above). (Image Source: Realme)

Flagship phones are pretty much the best at everything they do. They have great display panels, powerful cameras, fast performance and sleek looks. Even though they may cost more than entry-level or mid-range smartphones, flagship phones are synonymous with zero compromises.

If you’re thinking of buying your first flagship device, there are a number of options already available from all companies, but what if you could wait a little more and get more bang for buck? Here are some of the upcoming flagship phones that you may want to save up for.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

One of the most anticipated launches of the year, Samsung is set to launch its new flagship folding device as well as a new flip phone. These will succeed the brand’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip. The new Galaxy Fold is expected to feature a 7.6-inch AMOLED display with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. The phone could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip and is expected to come with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB storage.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 meanwhile, is going to be a vertical flipping phone and it is expected to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a small 1.9-inch outer display for when the phone is folded. Check out the link above for more details on both devices.

Apple iPhone 13

The Apple iPhone 13 series is expected to launch in September, which is usually when the new iPhones roll out each year. A number of leaks so far have pointed to quite a few changes in the new iPhone series. These include a smaller notch and bigger batteries on all four variants, including the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Mini and 13 Pro Max.

The new Pro variants on the iPhone 13 series are also expected to come with high refresh rate ProMotion displays. Other expected features include support for reverse charging, a new A15 Bionic chip as well as a new ultra-wide lens camera with autofocus.

Google Pixel 6 Series

Google recently dropped the first teasers for the Pixel 6 series including the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The new Pixel 6 phones are expected to be the brand’s first phones to come with Google’s in-house Tensor chip. The phones are also expected to come with a better camera set up and Android 12.

Not a lot besides this is currently known on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, including whether the phones will be available in India. However, more official details are expected to come in the near future, including a rumoured Pixel 6A in the future.

Material You will be best on #Pixel6. The colors, the camera, the form, and what’s on the screen all work together in a single, fluid experience. (9/13) pic.twitter.com/K6BRF9ZKEY — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) August 2, 2021

Realme GT

The Realme GT is the brand’s latest flagship phone, which was recently unveiled in the global market. Company CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the phone’s India variant is expected to come with the same specifications. One of the most affordable flagship phones on this list, the Realme GT is expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The phone is also expected to come with a 4,500mAh battery, 120Hz refresh-rate AMOLED display and a triple camera setup on the back including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4

Leaks have suggested for quite some time that Xiaomi is expected to revive the Mi Mix series with a new Mi Mix 4. The Mi Mix 4 has so far been expected to come with a full-screen experience with an under-display camera. Recent leaks have also suggested that the phone will come with a square-ish camera module including a rumoured 108MP main camera sensor.