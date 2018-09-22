Google Pixel 3 XL live images leaked ahead of October 9 launch

These images reiterate what has been leaked and revealed so far such as a notch above the display, a relatively larger bottom chin, single main camera on the rear, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. These images reiterate what has been leaked and revealed so far such as a notch above the display, a relatively larger bottom chin, single main camera on the rear, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL launch is set for October 9 in New York. Now ahead of the official event, both the devices have been leaked once again in live images. Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal tweeted live images of Pixel 3 XL, revealing placement of the power button as well as certain design elements. The images reiterate what has been leaked so far such as a notch above the display, a relatively larger bottom chin, single main camera on the rear, and a rear-mounted fingerprint reader.

The images also suggest that Pixel 3 XL will feature a Mint coloured power button. Surprisingly enough, the SIM card tray is not immediately visible on either side of the smartphone. There is a possibility that it could be present on the bottom. The phone is claimed to house 8MP+ 8MP dual front cameras for selfies and video calls.

So here is another look at the Pixel 3 XL exclusively from me! According to the source, the device features a frosted glass back with kinda plastic sides (could be metal with some coating). Also has a SIM Tray at the bottom.#Google#GooglePixel3 #Pixel3XL#Pixel3 pic.twitter.com/ocEKb5QoW2 — Ishan Agarwal (@IshanAgarwal24) September 21, 2018

In a related tweet on his timeline, Agarwal revealed purported screenshots new UI for Google Assistant and camera app. According to some of his tweets, the handset could miss onto a support for 4K video recording at 30fps. He also claims that it won’t be possible to hide the notch by darkening the spaces around it.

Meanwhile, tipster Evan Blass tweeted a couple of press renders revealing the front side of Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL. Reports suggest that both the devices are tipped to support wireless charging.

