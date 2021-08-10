Meet Mony Mint, the world’s smallest 4G smartphone with a 3-inch screen

If you want to purchase the phone, you can head over to its Indiegogo micro-site and pre-book the device ( Image source: Indiegogo)

Chinese company Mony has launched its Mony Mint smartphone. The device is said to be the world’s smallest 4G smartphone. The phone comes with a 3-inch screen, and packs a 1250mAh battery. If you want to purchase the device, you can head over to the Indiegogo micro-site and pre-book the same. The Mony Mint will then start shipping in November. Here is everything you need to know.

Mony Mint: Specifications

Mony Mint is said to be the world’s smallest 4G smartphone and it comes with dual SIM card support. The smartphone measures 89.5 x 45.5 x 11.5mm and packs a 3-inch display with a resolution of 854×450. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by an unnamed 1.5GHz quad-core CPU along with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The storage can be expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card. The Mony Mint will run on the Android 9 operating system with a custom skin on top. The device will come with a 1,250mAh battery.

As far as cameras are concerned the smartphone, will come with a 5MP rear camera. For selfies, the device will ship with a 2MP front camera.

Mony Mint: Price

Mony Mint is priced at $150 (approximately Rs 11,131). As part of an early bird offer, the smartphone will be available at $100 (approximately Rs 7,421) on the crowdfunding website, Indiegogo. Apart from the $100 early bird slots, there are $115 and $130 Early Bird, and Indiegogo Special slots, respectively. The device will start shipping in November.