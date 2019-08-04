Mobiles launching with 64Mp camera sensor in 2019: Samsung, Realme, and Xiaomi

In May, Samsung introduced its 64 MP camera sensor, the ISOCELL Bright GW1 with Tetracell technology that merges four pixels into one to give high-quality images. With the announcement of the sensor, a number of smartphone manufacturers, including Samsung itself, have announced their plan to introduce it into their upcoming smartphones.

As of now, Samsung is the only company which has developed the 64MP camera sensor but as per a deleted Weibo post by Xiaomi Product Director, Wang Teng, it could soon not be the only one to offer one. There have been reports suggesting Sony could launch a 64MP camera sensor in future and the deleted post of Teng claimed that Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 will have a 64MP camera sensor which will be better than the Samsung’s ISOCELL Bright GW1. Let’s have a look at phones could come with the 64MP camera phone.

Realme 64MP camera phone

Realme has scheduled a launch event on August 8, where it will unveil a phone carrying the 64MP camera sensor in a quad-camera setup at the back. The company shared a teaser for the phone showing the quad-rear camera setup aligned in a vertical line to the left side of the device on Weibo and a camera sample on Twitter.

The Realme CEO, Madhav Sheth made it clear that the phone with Samsung’s 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor will be launched in India first. Realme also announced a device with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus gaming chipset. It has not been confirmed whether the 64MP camera phone and the SD855 Plus phone are one and the same.

Redmi 64MP camera phone

Redmi also announced its plan to launch a device with the 64MP Samsung ISOCELL GW1 sensor. Redmi posted a teaser on Weibo with a sample image taken from the 64MP camera phone. Apart from that, Redmi did not reveal any details regarding the launch date or device specifications.

However, Redmi has confirmed lately that it will launch a gaming phone with MediaTek Helio G90T gaming chipset. The chipset can handle a 64MP camera sensor so there is a possibility that these announcements are for a single device only.

Samsung to launch a 64MP smartphone?

Samsung has not announced its plan to launch a 64MP camera phone but the information comes via leaks. According to a popular leakster Ice Universe, Samsung is gearing up to launch a new Galaxy A-series smartphone with a 64MP primary camera by October this year. The information doesn’t sound far fetched as the company already manufactures its own 64MP camera sensor.

According to a report by ETNews, the Galaxy A70S, which will be the successor to the recently announced Galaxy A70, will be the first smartphone from the company to sport a 64MP sensor on the back. It also stated that the Galaxy A70S will only be a small upgrade with the only difference being the upgraded camera hardware.

Xiaomi 64MP camera phone

As already mentioned, Xiaomi Product Manager mentioned that Mi Mix 4 would have a 64MP camera sensor better than Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1. But since the post is now deleted we cannot be sure. Either Xiaomi does not want to confirm Sony being their sensor provider or it is has decided to go with Samsung’s ISOCELL GW1 sensor. There is also a third possibility that Mi Mix 4 will drop the idea of a 64MP camera sensor altogether.

The 64MP ISOCELL Bright GW1 uses pixel-merging Tetracell technology and remosaic algorithm to deliver bright 16MP images in low light environments and 64MP shots in brighter settings. Samsung has added support for real-time high dynamic range (HDR) of up to 100-decibels (dB), which is actually close to the human eye which is around 120dB. Regular image camera sensors are in the range of 60-decibels (dB). Samsung said the mass production of the camera sensor is expected to start in the second half of 2019.