Mobiles on sale, launches this week: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus 6Z, Honor 20, LG and more

The Asus 6Z, Honor 20 and Redmi Note 7 Pro will go on sale this week. Along with that LG and Coolpad are gearing up to launch new smartphones as well in India this week. LG is introducing a new W series, which will have a triple camera. Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is the phone that the company will launch. We take a look at all the phones going on sale and the new devices expected to hit the market.

Honor 20 first sale on June 25

Huawei’s sub-brand will offer its new Honor 20 for sale on June 25 and also in offline stores. The Honor 20 has a quad camera at the back, with a 48MP sensor, 16MP Super Wide-Angle sensor, and a 2MP camera for depth assist, and another2MP Macro Camera.

The Honor 20 series will also come with a new offer of up to 90 per cent Buy Back Guarantee in 90 days. Honor is claiming that customers will able to experience the device and return it before 90 days, if they do not like it. Honor 20 has a price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option.

Redmi Note 7 Pro sale on June 26 at 12 noon

Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi, which has a 48MP camera at the back with the Sony IMX 586 sensor goes on sale this Wednesday once again. Redmi Note 7 Pro is listed on Flipkart and Mi.com, which is Xiaomi’s own website, and will start at Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Redmi Note 7 Pro runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and also comes in a glass body, which makes it look more premium. Redmi Note 7 Pro sale on Flipkart, Mi.com starts at 12 noon.

Asus 6Z first sale on June 26

The first sale for Asus 6Z or Asus Zenfone 6Z will also be on June 26 on Flipkart. The sale starts at noon, though this one is a more premium smartphone given it starts at Rs 31,999 going to Rs 39,999 depending on the storage and variant. Asus 6Z has a flip camera, which works as the selfie camera and the rear camera as well. It offers a unique design and the camera also performs well. The phone has the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor on board. Read our review of Asus 6Z here.

LG W series launch on June 26

LG is gearing up to launch a new W smartphone series in India. Based on the invite and the teasers, the phone will have triple cameras at the back. This will likely be a budget smartphone and could run the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. LG has also sent out invites for the launch event, which takes place on June 26.

Coolpad launch on June 26

LG is not the only brand launching a new smartphone on June 26. Coolpad Cool 3 Plus with a waterdrop notch design and thin bezels expected at the event. The invite shows the new notch display on a smartphone. This will also be a budget smartphone price under Rs 7,000 if one goes by the leaked specifications, which indicate a Unisoc processor, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage.