Mobiles phones under Rs 15,000 in India: List of best smartphones starting at Rs 11,999

Mobile Phones Under Rs 15,000 in India: The Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 segment in the Indian smartphone market include some of the best value-for-money smartphones you can buy in the country. These include options from popular brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, Motorola and more.

Today, you can get a phone with fast charging, good displays, big batteries, powerful processors and other perks in phones under 15,000. However, if you’re looking to buy a phone in this segment, the sheer amount of options can often be overwhelming. We curate a list of the best phones in the segment every month, and here is our list of the best smartphones under Rs 15,000 for March 2021.

Mobile Phones under Rs 15,000 Price in India Battery Camera RAM/Storage Display Processor Poco M3 Rs 11,999 6,000mAh 48MP+2MP+2MP | 8MP front camera 6GB/128GB 6.53-inch IPS LCD Snapdragon 662 Redmi Note 9 Pro Rs 14,469 5,020mAh 48MP+8MP+5MP+2MP | 16MP front camera 6GB/128GB 6.67-inch IPS LCD Snapdragon 720G Realme 7 Rs 14,999 5,000mAh 64MP+8MP+2MP+2MP | 16MP front camera 6GB/64GB 6.5-inch IPS LCD

90Hz Refresh rate Mediatek Helio G95 Samsung Galaxy M21 Rs 13,874 6,000mAh 48MP+8MP+5MP | 20MP front camera 6GB/64GB 6.4-inch AMOLED Exynos 9611

Poco M3 128GB (Rs 11,999)

Poco M3 is one of the best overall budget midrange phones you can buy right now in the segment. Its specifications include a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display, a Snapdragon 662 processor 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The phone also packs stereo speakers, USB-C Port, an IR blaster, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

For the camera, the Poco M3 features a triple camera setup, comprising a 48MP main camera, and two 2MP macro and depth sensors. Unfortunately, it misses out on an ultra-wide sensor, but you get an 8MP camera on the front. The phone also has a 6000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 128GB (Rs 14,469 to Rs 14,869)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is soon to be replaced by the Redmi Note 10 series, but until the new series is stocked up on shelves, the Redmi Note 9 Pro offers great bang for the buck. The phones key specifications include a 6.7-inch IPS LCD FHD+ screen, a Snapdragon 720G processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the camera, we have a 48MP quad-camera setup that also includes an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP camera on the front. The phone also features a 5020mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Other specifications include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, an IR blaster and a USB-C port.

Realme 7 64GB (Rs 14,999)

The Realme 7 features a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen and is the only phone on this list to feature a 90Hz refresh rate screen. Other specifications include a Mediatek Helio G95 chipset, 6GB RAM, and 64GB storage.

For the camera, we have a 64MP quad-camera setup, also comprising an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. There’s a 16MP camera on the front. The phone also features a USB-C port, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 5,000mAh battery and 30W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M21 64GB (Rs 13,874)

Samsung Galaxy M21 is the only phone in this list to feature an AMOLED screen, at least for now. It gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ display, an Exynos 9611 processor, 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

For the camera, we get a 48MP triple camera with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP depth sensor. On the front is a 20MP camera. You also have a large 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging.