Realme Narzo 30 to Redmi Note 10: Mobile phones coming to India in Feb and March 2021

February and March will see some major launches in the smartphone space in India. Realme, which recently launched two 5G phones in India starting at Rs 19,999, is expected to launch its Narzo 30 in February. Xiaomi is also gearing up to launch new Redmi Note 10 series phones in India on March 4. Motorola is also expected to launch its Moto E7 Power later this week on February 19. OnePlus is also rumoured to launch its latest flagship in March this year, though an exact date is yet to be confirmed. Let’s take a look at the phones coming to India in February and March 2021.

Moto E7 Power

Flipkart has already revealed the key specifications of the Moto E7 Power ahead of February 19 India launch. The budget device will offer a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display and will pack an octa-core processor. The rumour mill suggests that the upcoming Motorola phone will be powered by MediaTek’s Helio P22 processor. It will be paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The company will give an option to expand the internal storage by up to 1TB via a microSD card. For photography, the new Moto phone will sport a dual rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor, which will be accompanied by an LED flash. Moto E7 Power is expected to be priced in India under Rs 10,000.

Realme Narzo 30 series

Realme Narzo 30 India launch is expected to take place by the end of February. It is expected to be priced around Rs 15,000 in India as the company is already selling Realme X7 5G for Rs 19,999. It is said to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is also powering the recently launched Realme X7 smartphone. The latest Realme phone is expected to run on Android 11.

The upcoming Realme Narzo 30 Pro could arrive with a 120Hz display, as per rumours and leaks. It will likely ship with a 6.5-inch LCD display as most of the budget Realme phones in the market have the same display size. The budget device could sport a big 5,000mAh battery.

Realme is expected to bundle the 65W charger, which the company is offering with Realme Narzo 20 Pro. We could see a quad rear camera setup at the back and a punch-hole display design, similar to most budget devices out there. Realme could offer 48MP or a 64MP primary rear camera.

Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 10 phones are set to launch in India on March 4. Redmi is expected to launch two phones, including Redmi Note 10 and its Pro version, and each could have a 4G and 5G variant as well. The latter is widely rumoured to pack a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 732G processor, which is a 4G chip.

Previous leaks and rumours hinted that we could also see 5G models of Redmi Note 10 series. The 5G version of the Redmi Note 10 Pro could be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor.

The Redmi Note 10 series will likely feature a 120Hz display. The upcoming Redmi Note phones will likely be offered in 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB options. So far, leaks have also hinted that the rear camera setup will include a 64MP primary camera sensor. It is tipped to offer a 5,050mAh battery with support for fast charging support. The standard version could arrive with a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Lite

While exact launch date of OnePlus 9 series is currently unknown, it is expected to launch in March this year. OnePlus has always offered Qualcomm’s flagship processor with its premium phones and the same is expected with OnePlus 9 series. It will be backed by the Snapdragon 888 processor, as per recent leaks. The upcoming OnePlus phones will likely ship with Android 11.

The Pro version may sport a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the standard version could feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ 120Hz display. The OnePlus 9 Pro is tipped to come with 45W wireless charging support. It is unknown whether OnePlus will also abandon a charger in the box. It could bundle a 65W fast charger in the box, which the company is offering with OnePlus 8T. The OnePlus 9 could come with support for 30W wireless charging. Both the models are said to support reverse wireless charging tech too.

The standard version could sport a triple rear camera setup, which will include a 50MP ultra-vision wide-angle camera and 12MP telephoto camera. In addition to these phones, we might also see the launch of OnePlus 9 Lite. It is said to be powered by Snapdragon 865 chipset.