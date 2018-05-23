Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie and CQ launched: Price in India, specifications and features

The Mobiistar XQ Dual selfie offers dual camera sensors up front with LED flash support The Mobiistar XQ Dual selfie offers dual camera sensors up front with LED flash support

Mobiistar, a Vietnamese smartphone brand made its debut in India. The company’s lineup includes two new selfie-centric smartphones – the Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie and Mobiistar CQ. The XQ Dual selfie offers dual camera sensors up front with LED flash support and the Mobiistar CQ comes with a single camera lens. The Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie and Mobiistar CQ are priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 4,999 respectively. Both the smartphones will be made available exclusively on e-commerce portal, Flipkart from May 30.

Talking about the Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie first, this selfie-centric smartphone features dual cameras up front packing a 13MP primary lens and an 8MP wide-angle lens. The front cameras have LED flash support to capture better selfies in low light condition. On the rear side, the phone carries a 13MP camera sensor that comes with PDAF and LED flash support. The camera app on the Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie offers FaceBeauty mode, HDR mode, Night and Pro mode. The Pro mode enables the user to tweak a few camera settings like ISO, aperture, white balance and exposure value.

The smartphone features metal body design with the top and bottom made out of plastic to offer better connectivity. Under the hood, the Mobiistar XQ Dual Selfie carries Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The internal storage on the phone is expandable up to 128GB using microSD card. The XQ Dual sports a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) IPS LCD display with 2.5D arc glass on top. The phone runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat OS and pegs a 3000mAh battery.

The Mobiistar CQ, meanwhile, is an entry-level handset designed for first time smartphone users. The phone sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. It comes with a 13MP front-facing camera and an 8MP rear camera. The Mobiistar CQ is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor. The chipset is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB internal storage. The phone offers a dedicated microSD slot along with expandable storage of up to 128GB. As for the battery, the smartphone provides a backup of 3020mAh. Both XQ Dual Selfie and CQ includes 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB port and 3.5 audio jack under connectivity option.

Both smartphones will be pitted against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 5 and Honor 7A. The latter smartphone has recently made its debut in India at a price of Rs 8,999.

