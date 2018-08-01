Mobiistar C1 Lite, C1, C2, E1 Selfie, X1 Dual selfie-centric smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications and availability

Mobiistar launches five selfie-centric smartphones in India for a price starting at Rs 4,340 Mobiistar launches five selfie-centric smartphones in India for a price starting at Rs 4,340

Mobiistar, the Vietnamese smartphone brand, has marked its debut in the Indian offline smartphone market with the launch of five selfie-centric smartphones. The new series of selfie smartphones include C1 Lite, C1, C2, E1 Selfie and X1 Dual. The price of the new Mobiistar selfie-centric smartphones starts from Rs 4,340 for the C1 Lite and goes all the way up to Rs 10,500 for the X1 Dual.

All of these handsets will be available at offline stores across India from August 2. With the aim to bolster its operation, Mobiistar will partner with 600 distributors across the country for its seamless entry to the offline market. The company in its press note mentioned that it has over 1000 services in the country.

Here are the price and other details of the new Mobiistar series of selfie-centric smartphones.

Mobiistar C1 Lite price, specifications

The entry-level smartphone, Mobiistar C1 Lite has been priced at Rs 4,340. The phone features a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ (960 x 480 pixel resolution) IPS full view display. The Mobiistar C1 Lite carries a 5MP unit both up front and at the back. The phone comes with 1GB RAM, 8GB internal storage which is further expandable up to 128GB using microSD card. It packs a 2700mAh battery.

Mobiistar C1 price, specifications

Mobiistar C1 comes for a price of Rs 5,400 in India. Similar to the C1 Lite it sports a 5.34-inch FWVGA+ IPS full view display. The front panel has a 2.75D curved glass on top. In terms of RAM/storage, it comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage and up to 128GB expandable storage support. As for the camera, the Mobiistar C1 gets an 8MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera. It equips a 3000mAh battery.

Mobiistar C2 price, specifications

The third handset from the Mobiistar C-series, C2 comes with a price tag of Rs 6,300. It bears the same display panel as the C1 and C1 Lite. The RAM/internal storage is similar to the C1 smartphone. It packs 2GB RAM/16GB internal storage and expandable storage support of up to 128GB via microSD card. In terms of photography, the Mobiistar C2 sports an 8MP selfie camera and an 8-megapixel rear camera. The rear camera sensor comes with autofocus and LED flash. The C2 has a battery backup of 3000mAh.

Mobiistar E1 Selfie price, specifications

Mobiistar E1 Selfie features a slightly tall 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) IPS full view display with 2.5D arc glass on top. In terms of RAM/storage, it offers 3GB RAM and 32GB native storage which is expandable up to 128 GB. As for the camera, the Mobiistar E1 Selfie smartphone bears a 13MP camera both on the rear and front. The camera sensors come with autofocus and LED flash support. Mobiistar C2 has a battery capacity of 3000mAh. The Vietnamese smartphone brand claims that the E1 Selfie produces “exceptionally clear and bright images that are best in the segment.”

Mobiistar X1 Dual price, specifications

Coming to the Mobiistar X1 Dual, it is the highest-priced handset among the lot. The device tags a price of Rs 10,500. Talking about its features, the X1 Dual gets a tall 5.7-inch HD+ IPS full view display. The display has a 2.75D arc glass and 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. The Mobiistar X1 Dual ships with dual front-facing cameras having a 13MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The phone is claimed to have a specialised 120-degree wide-angle 8MP camera that captures a wider view. At the back, it has a 13MP camera sensor. The X1 Dual offers 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB with a microSD card. It packs an industry standard 3000mAh battery.

Besides these aspects, all the five new Mobiistar selfie-centric smartphones come with a dedicated microSD slot which means you can insert two SIM cards and a microSD card simultaneously. The smartphones are also equipped with a 7-level face beauty mode with upgraded photo-processing algorithms. Mobiistar claims that the beauty filter is optimised to capture selfies that can “brighten and soften the skin, enlarge eyes and enhance the v-line of the face.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr Carl Ngo Co-founder and CEO of Mobiistar, India and Global said, “While we entered the country in May, we wanted to highlight our strong commitment towards the country by establishing ourselves more deeply into its ecosystem. 70% of India’s smartphone market is offline and even before coming into the country we knew we would eventually take our product portfolio offline. Our phones cater to the selfie driven Indian who is also cost conscious thus Mobiistar provides a meaningful user experience with affordability. We want to give our consumers a chance to shine and Enjoy More through our new range and provide them with excellent service quality assuring them end to end convenience. With our new range of selfie centric smartphones, we aim to be the part of top 5 smartphone brands in the affordable segment by the end of the year.”

