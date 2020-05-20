MIUI 12 now official: Top 6 features to note, list of supported phones

Here’s a list of the top new features that Xiaomi has added into MIUI 12. (Image: Xiaomi) Here’s a list of the top new features that Xiaomi has added into MIUI 12. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has finally unveiled its Global MIUI 12 skin for Android. It is calling this the biggest update to MIUI yet. With this iteration of the custom skin, Xiaomi has introduced a number of UI changes, privacy features, animations and much more. We take a look at the best features introduced with MIUI 12 and all the phones that will get the update soon or in some time.

MIUI 12: Top features to note

Super Wallpapers

With MIUI 12, Xiaomi has introduced new 3D animated wallpapers of Earth and Mars, which keep changing with each and every interaction you have with the UI, to make the device feel much smoother and visually appealing.

Animations

MIUI 12 also brings 2000 new animations for the Always On Display (AOD) feature. (Image: Xiaomi) MIUI 12 also brings 2000 new animations for the Always On Display (AOD) feature. (Image: Xiaomi)

The company has added new animations across the UI. These include icon deletion, opening or closing apps, opening recent apps and more. Apart from the UI animations to make the UI look much more flowing, the company has also added new dynamic weather animations and battery charging animations. MIUI 12 also brings 2000 new animations for the Always On Display (AOD) feature.

Floating Window

To make multitasking easier, Xiaomi has added a new Floating Window feature, with which you can multitask between two different apps in a small window that hovers over your main screen. You can open and close a window in a single tap.

We introduced floating windows to enable perfect multitasking on phones. Now you don’t have to switch between apps when you’re multitasking a few things on your phone. You can open and close a window in a single tap. #MIUI12 #DecadesMasterpiece pic.twitter.com/6eUqOf7r4f — MIUI (@miuirom) May 19, 2020

Privacy

MIUI 12 comes with a number of new privacy features. (Image: Xiaomi) MIUI 12 comes with a number of new privacy features. (Image: Xiaomi)

MIUI 12 comes bundled with the new Permission Notification feature for sensitive app behaviour. Now it will provide the user with more control over apps asking for various permissions. The user with this feature can easily disable any permissions that an app might have with a single click.

Health

Xiaomi with its fitness app used to let users monitor exercises, walking running, cycling and more. The company is now expanding MIUI’s health capabilities with the launch of MIUI 12. The company states that devices running MIUI 12 will be able to track user’s REM sleep. It will store all of the data on the device itself.

Improved Dark Mode

Dark Mode was introduced with MIUI 11, the company now claims to have improved it a lot. It has added a wallpaper dimming feature, that simulates the gradual light transition from day to night on the wallpaper. MIUI 12 adjusts the font based on whether it is a light mode or dark mode. Lastly, all the system apps and a few other apps will now support the system dark mode natively.

Note: Some of these features like new animations in Always On Display due to hardware limitations, will only be made available for Xiaomi devices with AMOLED displays.

List of supported phones, and rollout timeline

Phase 1 (June end)

* Mi 9T

* Mi 9T Pro

* Redmi K20

* Redmi K20 Pro

Phase 2 (TBA)

Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 9, POCO F1, Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10, POCO F2 Pro, POCO X2, Mi 10 Lite, Mi Note 10, Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi 9 SE, Mi 9 Lite, Redmi Note 7S, Mi Note 3, Mi MIX 2, Mi MAX 3, Mi 8 Lite, Redmi Y2, Redmi S2, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi 7A, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8T, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9s, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi Note 10 Lite.

