MIUI 12.5 launched: What’s new and which devices will get it

Xiaomi today announced its new MIUI 12.5 custom Android skin as an update to its MIUI 12 skin. The announcement was made at the launch of the Mi 11 series. The update, despite not being called MIUI 13, is a major update and brings in a lot of changes. These include better privacy, handling of multiple applications and better connectivity with Windows systems. Check out all the details below.

MIUI 12.5 improves the overall look and feel of the skin. Xiaomi also compared the new MIUI update to iOS and promised the same quality of transition effects. Xiaomi also mentioned MIUI being the skin with the least number of system apps compared to its competitors Apple, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Meizu. These preinstalled apps in MIUI 12.5 will be just the settings, camera, and phone apps.

Under the hood, Xiaomi has also rewritten the core structure so that MIUI 12.5 uses 20 percent less memory and 25 percent less power compared to MIUI 12. Xiaomi also claims that the new changes will decrease background memory usage by up to 35 percent.

In MIUI 12.5 users will also get new dynamic wallpapers based on the highest peak of Four Sisters Mountain in Sichuan, China. Dynamic wallpapers can change according to the weather around you. MIUI 12.5 will also prevent applications from accessing your location, private data save3d passwords and even access to the clipboard.

Which phones will get MIUI 12.5?

A number of Xiaomi phones are eligible for the first closed MIUI 12.5 beta. This includes the Mi 10 series and the Redmi K30. Some phones from early 2019 like the Mi 9 lineup and the Redmi Note 7 variants are also in the list. Here are all the devices.

There are 21 models in all eligible to receive the MIUI 12.5 update in the first batch. In the Mi flagship series, there is the Xiaomi Mi 10, Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra, and Xiaomi Mi 10 Youth Edition. Coming to the K30 series, we have the Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G, Redmi K30 Pro 5G, Redmi K30i 5G, Redmi K30S Ultra, and Redmi K30 Ultra.

The Mi 9 series phones to get the update are the Xiaomi Mi 9, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE, Xiaomi Mi CC9e, and Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro. The Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi 10X 5G, Redmi 10X Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, Redmi Note 7, and Redmi Note 7 Pro will also get the update. Note that there may be more devices that get the update but they will not be a part of the first batch, and hence, will have to wait.