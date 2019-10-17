MIUI 11 unveiled in India: Timeline of rollout to Xiaomi phones, new features

Xiaomi unveiled the Global Stable ROM of its next-gen custom user interface– MIUI 11 in India at the launch event of Redmi Note 8 series. The Chinese manufacturer discussed the new features of the newest iteration of the MIUI as well as the timeline of its rollout to Xiaomi smartphones in India.

Advertising

The highlights of the new Xiaomi custom ROM include features likes Dark Mode, Always-on Display, Mi Life app, customisable lock screen, Dynamic Video Wallpaper, floating calculator, and more. The new skin also comes with a number of revamped Mi apps. Here is a timeline of the MIUI 11 rollout:

MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM India rollout timeline

The MIUI 11 will be rolled out to Xiaomi phones in India in four phases. While smartphones like Poco F1 and Redmi K20 are scheduled to receive the update in the first phase, the newly launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the update in the final phase.

Phase 1: The first phase of MIUI 11 update in India starts from October 22 and will continue till October 31. The period will bring the MIUI 11 to Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi Y3, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7s, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Advertising

Phase 2: Redmi’s flagship device– the Redmi K20 Pro will get the MIUI 11 in the second phase that starts from November 4 and last till November 12. Other devices to get the MIUI 11 update in the second phase include– Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 6A, Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi Note 4, Redmi 4, Redmi Y1, Redmi Y1 Lite, Mi Mix 2, and Mi Max 2.

Phase 3: Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 7A, Redmi 8, Redmi 8A, and Redmi Note 8 will get the MIUI 11 update in the third phase from November 13 to November 29.

Phase 4: The fourth phase carries only a single device– the Redmi Note 8 Pro. The fourth phase is scheduled from December 18 to December 26, and the new Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 in this period.

MIUI 11 new features

Xiaomi had unveiled the MIUI 11 China Stable ROM in China at the launch event of Mi MIX Alpha last month. The features of MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM differ a little from the China variant of the skin. These are the key features of the MIUI 11:

Also read | Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro first impressions: Focus on performance, cameras

New look and feel: The MIUI 11 sports a new cleaner look that adopts a minimalist colour scheme and gets rid of cluttered lines and boxes. The Dark Mode is also here and since the MIUI updates aren’t associated with a particular Android update, Xiaomi phones will get the Dark Mode even without the Android 10. There is also an option to select a Dynamic Video Wallpaper that is like setting up a GIF image to the home screen.

We have also adopted a minimalist colour philosophy throughout our UI and emphasized only on the key colours to make it stand out. #MIUI11 pic.twitter.com/cj7u7N82uM — MIUI India for #MiFans (@MIUI_India) October 16, 2019

New lock screen: Xiaomi has included a customisable lock screen in the MIUI 11. It gives the option of activating the Always-on Display with a number of clock options like the one we’ve seen on the Redmi K20. There is an option to set a Dynamic Clock, animations, or text messages. The MIUI 11 also includes a new notification light to the lock-screen as well.

Revamped Mi apps: Xiaomi has revamped its File Manager app to with new look and functionality. It has also added the to-do list feature in the Notes app, which can be synchronised to the calendar app. Also, the calculator supports a floating screen, which can be used on top of other apps to help with the calculation.

New app– Mi Life: The Mi Life app comes with three features– Steps, Women’s Health, and Quick Replies. The Steps is basically a steps tracker, The Women’s Health tracks the menstruation cycle, and the Quick Replies function works when you are using the device in landscape mode to watch videos or play games. It minimises the notification space and gives the option to respond to the message without leaving the screen.

Aside from these features, the new MIUI 11 also comes with natural sounds and alarm, new Game Turbo, Mi Share, casting, gallery monthly view, new Mint keyboard, new fonts and more.