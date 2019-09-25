MIUI 11 is official: These Xiaomi devices will get the new MIUI update

Xiaomi held an event in China this week where it launched the Mi MIX Alpha, Mi 9 Pro 5G, a new smart TV, and unveiled the new generation of its custom skin MIUI. Xiaomi announced the new features as well as the schedule and list of devices getting the latest MIUI 11 update.

The stable release of the MIUI 11 will roll out in three batches, with the first batch starting in mid-October. The closed beta version of the MIUI 11 is now available for early testers and the open beta will be available to the public starting September 27.

As of now, the Chinese smartphone maker has announced the plan to roll out only the China Stable ROM for its custom OS. There is no word on the availability of the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM. The following list of devices will get the stable MIUI 11 release in three batches. Notably, the list of eligible Xiaomi devices for MIUI 11 upgrade might differ for the global market.

List of eligible Xiaomi devices to get MIUI 11

In the first phase, Xiaomi will roll out the MIUI 11 China Stable ROM in mid-October on the devices– Mi 9, Mi 9 Explorer, Mi 9 SE, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 In-display Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and the Redmi 7

In late October, the second phase will see the MIUI 11 rollout on the devices– Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC 9, Mi CC 9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi CC 9e, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note3, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and the Redmi S2.

The phase three of MIUI 11 rollout will begin in early November in which Mi Mix, Mi 5s, Mi 5s Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note2, Mi Play, Mi Max 2, Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X, and Redmi Note 5A will receive the update.

Although Xiaomi’s Poco F1 is not in the list, the device will get the update, Alvin Tse, the Pocophone Global head, confirmed in a tweet. He wrote, “Poco fans, please don’t worry. We will get MIUI 11 when it rolls out globally. #POCOF1.”

The MIUI 11 features include a Dark Mode, Always-On-Display with animated watch faces and custom text, dynamic font scaling, dynamic sound effects resembling ambient sounds from nature, new Mi Work office suit and Mi Go travel assistant apps, cross-platform file-sharing solution, device usage monitoring, children’s mode, early earthquake warning, and a new emergency alert system among other things.