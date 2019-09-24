MIUI 11 is now official: What’s new, which devices will get it and when

Xiaomi today unveiled the MIUI 11, the company’s next-generation custom skin, at an event in China where it also announced the Mi Mix Alpha. The new MIUI 11 comes with features like dynamic font scaling, dynamic sound effects, dark mode, always-on-display and more.

Xiaomi has announced the list of devices that are set to receive the MIUI 11 update in China. The closed beta release of the MIUI 11 is available for early testers and the open beta rollout will be available starting September 27.

The stable release of the new skin will start rolling out in mid-October in three batches for a different set of Xiaomi devices in China. The company has not revealed the schedule for the MIUI 11 Global Stable ROM.

MIUI 11 new features and improvements

Xiaomi has adopted a new design to reduce clutter and a major upgrade over the existing MIUI 10 release is the addition of the Dark Mode, which is now a standard feature for the system. The MIUI 11 also announced the new font called the ‘Milan Pro.’

The other highlighting feature of MIUI 11 is its new Always-On-Display (AOD) that also supports various animated watch faces with different designs and patterns, including animated analogue clocks as well. There is an option to choose a static text displayed on the AOD.

The new skin also comes with the dynamic font scaling feature as well as dynamic sound effects that resemble ambient sounds from nature. Xiaomi has added two new apps in the MIUI that will be preloaded. These are called Mi Work and Mi Go.

The Mi Go is a smart travel assistant app and the Mi Work offers cross-platform file sharing, smart screencast, wireless printing, and large document transfer between multiple devices. The cross-platform file-sharing solution was developed by Xiaomi in collaboration with OPPO and Vivo. This solution claims to offer transfer speeds as high as 82MBps

The MIUI 11 includes screen time management as well that lets you know how much time you have spend on your device and how many times you’ve unlocked it. There is also a new document viewer, a new reminder feature, early earthquake warning, and a new emergency alert system that sends a message with location information to a preset contact and automatically dials the emergency number when a user presses the power button five times in a row.

Eligible devices to get the MIUI 11 release

As already mentioned, the closed beta release of MIUI 11 is already available for users signing up through WeChat. The open beta programme will debut on September 27. A QR code is available on the MIUI website to let users sign up for the closed beta release.

In first phase, the stable MIUI 11 will be rolled out in mid-October to Mi 9, Mi 9 Transparent Edition, Mi 9 SE, Mi Mix 3, Mi Mix 2S, Mi 8, Mi 8 Youth Edition, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 Screen Fingerprint Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi Max 3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Pro Premium Edition, Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, and Redmi 7.

The second phase will bring the MIUI 11 update to Mi 9 Pro 5G, Mi CC9, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition, Mi CC9e, Mi Mix 2, Mi Note 3, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Redmi 7A, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6A, Redmi 6, and Redmi S2 in late October.

The thrid and final batch of devices to get the MIUI 11 stable Chinese ROM include Mi Mix, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi 5C, Mi Note 2, Mi Play, and Mi Max 2 in early November. The update will also reach the Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi 5 Plus, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 4X, and Redmi Note 5A.