Xiaomi MIUI 10 China Developer ROM now available for compatible phones

Xiaomi has begun rolling out its latest custom MIUI 10 China Developer ROM to select devices. The list of eligible devices includes Mi 8, Mi 8SE, Mi 6, Mi 5, Mi MIX 2S, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi Note 2, Redmi S2, and Redmi Note 5. Xiaomi announced the new MIUI China Developer ROM rollout plans via its official MIUI forum.

The latest China Developer ROM, which bears the version 8.6.19, brings with it a bunch of features that include revamped clock, notes and other system apps, improved swipe response, new UI optimised for full view experience. Notably, Xiaomi initially launched the fresh version for the Mi 6X as well. However the update has now been suspended due to camera FC issue, the company cited.

Xiaomi also mentioned that recruitment of beta testers for the second batch of devices will start soon. In case you have any of the compatible devices cited in the list and are running a beta ROM, you can check for the update by heading to phone’s Settings>About Phone>System updates>Check for updates. Xiaomi notes that if you are using MIUI 6 / MIUI 7 / MIUI 8 stable ROM you can upgrade to MIUI 10 via the fastboot method.

To recall, Xiaomi announced the MIUI Global Beta ROM at its Redmi Y2 product launch in India this month. The company began rolling out the Global Beta ROM version to compatible devices from mid-June. The new ROM brought along new developments including PWA (Progressive Web app)support, App Vault with a World Cup card, and updated Mi browser. The update also fixed Greek language localisation.

As for the features, the latest MIUI 10 brings a refreshed task manager, gestures controls etc. The new custom ROM from Xiaomi also comes with AI portrait mode for enhanced Bokeh images. Xiaomi claims that AI portrait will work even on devices that don’t have dual-rear camera setup and lack a dedicated depth-sensing sensor. Meanwhile, the revamped task manager will allow users to delete tasks by simple swipes. MIUI 10 will support 16:9, 18:9 and 19:9 aspect ratio display and offer new gestures. Additionally, the MIUI 10 brings a redesigned Recent view tab. The latest build will show a vertically stacked view of all recently opened apps.

