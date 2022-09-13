scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

iPhone 14 Pro Max sees strong demand, iPhone 14 Plus has disappointing numbers: Kuo

While the iPhone 14 Pro Max is the most pre-ordered phone in the iPhone 14 series, the 14 Plus had less demand than the iPhone 13 Mini, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPhone 14Apple has increased the price of iPhone 14 in India. (Image credit: AP)

Its been a few days since Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series and delivery times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have already slipped to October, while the non-Pro variants will be delivered soon after the September 16 launch. According to the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variants seeing pre-orders number worse than the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone SE 3, both of which had a terrible response after they were launched last year.

Kuo put out the analysis in his medium blog post. He notes that the iPhone 14 Pro Max seems to be doing better in terms of pre-orders compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is more or less the same compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. It is interesting to note that both Pro variants have an estimated waiting time of four to five weeks, though Pro Max has a longer wait, which Kuo notes could be an indication of the higher demand as well.

Also Read |Apple iPhone 14 series: Top deals, cashback and other offers while pre-booking in India

According to him, it is still unclear if Apple will increase the Pro models shipment forecast in the coming months, while also suggesting that the demand for Pro models will be strong until November this year.

Even though the iPhone 14 Plus replaced the iPhone 13 mini, fewer people are pre-ordering the phone, which according to Kuo suggests that Apple’s product segmentation strategy might not quite work out the way it had planned.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ridePremium
8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Strict instructions to ensure no rituals on PM Narend...
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soonPremium
States may have NITI Aayog-like bodies soon
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court saidPremium
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

But this might not be the case in the near future, since many people tend to buy a bigger phone even though it might not offer all features that come with the Pro versions.

In India, Apple has increased the iPhone 14 series price compared to the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 base variant is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start from Rs 89,990, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:25:28 pm
Next Story

What is a constitutional monarchy, which King Charles II has vowed to uphold?

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

Mukul Rohatgi likely to be Attorney General for India again

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

India to host G20 Summit in September 2023

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Squid Game wins big at Emmy Awards; here's the full list of winners

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Gyanvapi Mosque case: What the Varanasi court said

Premium
5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

5 reasons why young people should get Covid booster shot

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

With experiments inconclusive, India's World T20 squad is leap of faith

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

8 cheetahs to arrive this week: Chartered flight with vets, chopper ride

Premium
Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

Diabetes and silent heart attacks: Understanding the link

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'
Jairam Thakur interview

'People of Himachal wise enough to sift through Cong's hollow promises'

NASA eyes September 27 launch for Artemis 1 Moon mission

NASA eyes September 27 launch for Artemis 1 Moon mission

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Hum choron ke sardar hain, says Bihar minister, takes veiled swipe at Nitish

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week
Box office collection

Brahmastra passes Monday test, likely to hit Rs 175 crore in first week

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement