iPhone 14 Pro Max sees strong demand, iPhone 14 Plus has disappointing numbers: Kuo

Its been a few days since Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 series and delivery times for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have already slipped to October, while the non-Pro variants will be delivered soon after the September 16 launch. According to the known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus variants seeing pre-orders number worse than the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone SE 3, both of which had a terrible response after they were launched last year.

Kuo put out the analysis in his medium blog post. He notes that the iPhone 14 Pro Max seems to be doing better in terms of pre-orders compared to the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The demand for the iPhone 14 Pro is more or less the same compared to the iPhone 13 Pro. It is interesting to note that both Pro variants have an estimated waiting time of four to five weeks, though Pro Max has a longer wait, which Kuo notes could be an indication of the higher demand as well.

According to him, it is still unclear if Apple will increase the Pro models shipment forecast in the coming months, while also suggesting that the demand for Pro models will be strong until November this year.

Even though the iPhone 14 Plus replaced the iPhone 13 mini, fewer people are pre-ordering the phone, which according to Kuo suggests that Apple’s product segmentation strategy might not quite work out the way it had planned.

But this might not be the case in the near future, since many people tend to buy a bigger phone even though it might not offer all features that come with the Pro versions.

In India, Apple has increased the iPhone 14 series price compared to the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 14 base variant is priced at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max start from Rs 89,990, Rs 1,29,900 and Rs 1,39,900 respectively.