Microsoft’s Build 2019 keynote: How to watch and what to expect

Build 2019, Microsoft’s annual developers conference and biggest tech event of the year, is usually an enterprise-centric event where the company likes to discuss businesses and cloud services. This year, too, the Redmond-based tech giant will likely announce updates for its core services, be it Windows 10, Office 365 or the Azure cloud computing platform.

Given this a developer-focused event for developers and this year, Microsoft isn’t expected to make any major hardware announcement. In a blog post, Microsoft has already detailed some of the biggest trends that will hog the limelight at the Build 2019. And yes, there’s a 90-minute keynote from CEO Satya Nadella, who will take the stage to announce a slew of announcements planned at the yearly developers conference.

Here’s a quick preview of what to expect from Microsoft at the Build 2019.

When is Build 2019?

Microsoft’s Build 2019 will be held from May 6 to May 8 in Seattle at the Washington State Conventional Center. Like last year, Build will overlap directly with I/O 2019, Google’s annual developer conference, which runs May 7 to May 9 in Mountain View, California.

How to watch Microsoft’s Build 2019 keynote live

Like previous years, Microsoft live-streams the entire keynote. You can watch the keynote on Microsoft’s official Build website, or else tune into Microsoft Developer’s YouTube channel to watch the keynote. The event kicks off at 8:30 am PT on May 6, which translates to 9 pm India local time.

What to expect at Build 2019

It’s not clear what Microsoft plans to showcase on the first day of Build 2019. However, it is certain that the company will talk about new developer tools and Azure cloud computing platform. As many as 209 sessions are dedicated to Azure, Microsoft’s key competitor to Amazon AWS.

Other than its cloud computing platform Azure, Microsoft could talk about a new Windows Lite mobile operating system, Chromium-based Edge browser, UWP apps across Xbox, HoloLens and IoT devices. Plus, Microsoft will definitely talk about Office 365 and other subscription-based services in the works.