Microsoft to shut down Cortana app for Android, iOS in January 2020

Microsoft will shut down its Cortana app for Android and iOS on January 31, 2020. The company has posted a support page on its website where it clearly stated that the digital assistant will be integrated into Microsoft 365.

In a statement to The Verge, Microsoft said Cortana for Android and iOS will no more be available in the UK, Canada, Australia, China, Spain, Germany, Mexico, and India on January 31, 2020. For those living in the US, the app will continue to be functional on both Android and iOS.

In a support article, Microsoft said the content created on Cortana, such as reminders and lists, will longer be functional in the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher. Cortana will still be accessible on Windows 10 PCs. Reminder, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To-Do app, which is available for free to download for your smartphone.

First announced in 2015, Microsoft Cortana was initially pitched as an answer to Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri. However, the voice-based digital assistant failed to compete with other digital assistants. Microsoft began scaling back its support for Cortana last year, marking a shift in strategy.

Earlier this year, Amazon enabled Alexa wake word on the Windows 10 app and Microsoft also made changes, moving Cortana into a separate app in the app store. About 2 per cent of consumers use Cortana, according to Business Insider Intelligence’s survey. However, Cortana is still popular among enterprises in North America and Europe.