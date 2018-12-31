Microsoft Surface Go goes on sale in India, price starts at Rs 38,599

Microsoft Surface Go, an affordable Surface-branded tablet, has gone on sale in India. The hybrid 2-in-1 can be purchased exclusively through Flipkart. The Surface Go is available in two configurations: the standard model costs Rs 38,599 and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. Meanwhile, the top-end model costs Rs 50,999 and features 8GB RAM and 128GB of SSD. The Surface Go is primarily aimed at the education market.

The Surface Go has all the trademark features you’d expect from the Surface-branded device. The body is made out of a durable magnesium body and a full friction hinge that extends to 165 degrees. The Surface Go weighs in at only 1.15 pounds and has a 10-inch PixelSense (1800×1200) 3:2 display. This makes the device ultraportable, and of course, one can also snap on an optional full-sized keyboard.

Under the hood, the tablet is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y, a two core, four-threaded processor. It should be good for your daily needs. However, don’t expect this processor to run graphics intensive games or handle heavy photo editing. Microsoft is selling the Surface Go in two options; one with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage.

It also features an IR camera on the front for Windows Hello, and stereo speakers powered by Dolby Audio Premium technology. You will also get is USB 3.1 Type-C port, Surface Connector, microSD support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Go comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 in S-mode, although it can be upgraded to run Windows 10 Pro.

The Surface Go also supports various accessories, including Signature Type Cover. There’s the standard black option which costs Rs 8,699 and the Alcantara ones in various colours. The Alcantara Type Cover is priced at Rs 11,799. The Go also supports the Surface Pen as well.