Microsoft Surface Duo may offer a new way to ‘peek’ at notifications [Video]

Microsoft touts the Surface Duo to be a new type of device; it’s somewhere between a smartphone and a tablet. Microsoft touts the Surface Duo to be a new type of device; it’s somewhere between a smartphone and a tablet.

Microsoft Surface Duo is months away from release and honestly, we still don’t know much about the user interface. Now a leaked video gives us a look at a “peek” feature for the Android-powered Surface Duo that lets you peek at notifications by partially opening the device.

As discovered by Twitter users WalkingCat, who has an excellent track record on Microsoft scoops and gossip, posted a leaked video to show how Microsoft is reimagining the interface for dual-screen and foldable devices. In one of the videos below, you can clearly see how a “peek” feature for the Surface Duo works.

So when you partially open the Surface Duo, Android notifications will appear on the right-hand side, making it easy to preview or dismiss them without actually opening the device. It’s a neat way of getting access to notifications, alerts, time and information on missed calls.

This type of ‘peeking’ interface makes a lot of sense on the Surface Duo, which does not offer any kind of external screen. Foldable devices like the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola Razr feature external displays that are meant to view the time, alerts, notifications and basic information like signal and battery.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

Although Surface Duo is only coming towards the end of the year, Microsoft is making sure the hype around the dual-screen device stays until the launch. Unveiled at Microsoft’s October 2019 event, the Surface Duo is one of the most-hyped products of 2020.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Microsoft touts the Surface Duo to be a new type of device; it’s somewhere between a smartphone and a tablet. The Surface Duo is a dual-screen, foldable device that’s designed to run Google’s Android and not Windows 10X operating system. Right now, Microsoft is working with developers to make apps optimised to run on the Surface Duo.

We can expect more information on the Surface Duo and its user interface at Microsoft Build, which kicks off on May 19 in Seattle.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd