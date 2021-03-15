Microsoft working on second-gen Surface Duo with improved cameras, says report

The Microsoft Surface Duo was launched in the US back in 2020. (Express Photo)

Microsoft’s Surface Duo was one of the most interesting smartphones of 2020, even though the brand insisted that the device wasn’t exactly a smartphone. With a signature inwards dual screen the Surface Duo is still a unique Android device in the market like no other. However, that hasn’t reportedly stopped Microsoft from readying a second Surface Duo.

As per a report by Windows Latest, the company has been working on the second Surface Duo device since late 2020 and plans to launch it in the later part of 2021. The Surface Duo 2 will improve on some widely criticised shortcomings of the original Duo, including poor software and camera experience.

Apart from this, the new Surface device will also likely feature updated hardware, including a faster chipset, better camera sensors and even 5G support. However, the software of the device is expected to be the primary focus.

Microsoft reportedly hiring more people to work on new Surface Duo 2

The report also suggests that Microsoft has been adding more engineers to the team working on the new Surface Duo 2. These include multiple job listings posted by the company. The company is also looking to deliver a mobile user experience that brings about “the best of Microsoft to the Android ecosystem,” the report said.

Microsoft has also been contributing to work on the development of the “Obscured Regions” API that “adds information about the regions of the display that has been obscured by other tasks or system UI”.

“The API will allow the developer to re-flow the experience into the visible regions. For example, a Launcher might animate its bottom drawer to the un-obscured are to allow the user to launch another application,” Microsoft said.

Additionally, the report also suggests that the Surface Duo 2 is not the only product Microsoft is looking forward to launch in 2021. A new Surface Laptop 4 is also expected to launch in April and a Surface Pro 8 is expected in October or November.