Microsoft reportedly showed dual-screen Surface device to employees

It appears that Microsoft has begun demonstrating a dual-screen Surface device internally. According to a report from The Verge, the device is reportedly codenamed Centaurus and is likely to be heavily influenced by Microsoft’s now-defunct Courier concept.

The dual-screen Centaurus is said to be ghastly different from the Surface Phone, which is internally codenamed Andromeda. The report claims that Microsoft’s upcoming Centaurus will be akin to the long-abandoned Courier concept but with a larger display.

The Verge believes the Centaurus device will likely to be the first one to run the Windows Lite, a new operating system that is intended to compete with Google’s Chrome OS. Windows Lite is believed to be designed for dual-screen devices. While Microsoft hasn’t confirmed the existence of Windows Lite, an official announcement is likely to happen sometime later this year. If the report is correct, both the Centaurus and Windows Lite are expected to go official in the next six months.

Microsoft has been rumoured to be working on a dual-screen device for years. In fact, Panos Panay, Microsoft devices chief, last year even confirmed that it was working on a pocketable Surface PC. However, the project reportedly canceled citing unknown reasons.

That said, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft does come with a dual-screen laptop/hybrid device. Microsoft’s partners including Asus and Lenovo are already working on dual-screen devices. At the recently concluded Computex trade show, Intel also showed interesting concept dual-screen devices to expand the category.

The Verge speculates that both Intel and Microsoft are closely working on dual-screen devices. Right now, details about the Centaurus device are missing. It’s not clear if Microsoft even launches its Surface-branded dual-screen device in the market.