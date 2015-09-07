Microsoft launches dual Sim Nokia 105 feature phone in India

Nokia 105 dual Sim is the most affordable feature phone (Source: Microsoft) Nokia 105 dual Sim is the most affordable feature phone (Source: Microsoft)

Microsoft has launched its most affordable dual Sim feature phone, Nokia 105 aimed at first time mobile buyers priced at Rs 1,419.

The Nokia 105 dual Sim features a sleek and durable design that Nokia is known for. Nokia says that it has sold over 80 million units of Nokia 105 to date and the dual SIM variant improves on it with enhanced features, functionality and replacement guarantee.

The Nokia 105 dual Sim comes with 20 percent louder audio to enhance call functionality and has been optimised for long-lasting battery life. Nokia claims the handset will last for over 15 hours of talk time and 35 days standby time.

“Microsoft has always believed in connecting people to things that are close to their hearts. With the new Nokia 105 dual Sim, Microsoft brings very affordable mobile opportunities to more people,” said Ravi Kumar, Director – Sales, Microsoft Mobile Devices.

The Nokia 105 dual Sim will be available in white and black colour options.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd