Microsoft has no plans to launch Surface Phone anytime soon: Panos Panay

Microsoft has no plans to bring a Surface Phone to the market anytime soon. In a recent interview with Wired, Microsoft’s Surface chief Panos Panay reiterated that there are no plans to launch the much-hyped Surface Phone in the near future. Instead, Panos emphasised that creating new form factors is the company’s priority at the moment.

When asked if the company’s upcoming lineup includes a Surface Phone, Panos answer was something that we all knew.” I wouldn’t say that includes a Surface Phone. I think you have to think about where is that unmet need when you are thinking about your product roadmap”, Panos said.

Even though Microsoft has no plans to launch a Surface Phone anytime soon, Panos said the company always working on new hardware devices. “The form factor will wrap around that. And so when you say the phone form factor changes, I would flip it a little bit and say that communication changes”, he added.

Microsoft is evidently working on a dual-screen device for a while now, code-named Andromeda. Recent reports suggest that the company has pushed the release date of Andromeda aka Surface Phone to the end of 2019. The reason for the delay could be linked to the unavailability of a Snapdragon 850 processor which will only come towards the end of 2018.

Rumours claim Microsoft wants to spend more time to refine both the hardware and software before it ships the device with an unusual form factor. Andromeda is seen as less of a phone and more closer to a portable, foldable PC. Panos Panay is in charge of the team that designed the Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book 2. The device was previously referred to as “Panos Phone”, according to Windows Central’s sources.

