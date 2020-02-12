Microsoft Duo spotted in a train, is the device ready?

There seems to be some stuff left that the company needs to iron out before the launch, like the gesture animations, which in the video appear to be quite choppy and unfinished. There seems to be some stuff left that the company needs to iron out before the launch, like the gesture animations, which in the video appear to be quite choppy and unfinished.

Microsoft has apparently started sending out pre-release units of its upcoming Surface Duo device to developers. A new video of the unit spotted in a Vancouver SkyTrain has been posted on YouTube by Israel Rodriguez, showing the device in use.

The video shows the person running a single app running in a single screen, two apps running side by side and a single app running on both the screens.

To recall, the company showcased the device alongside the Surface Neo back in October. Both the devices will launch around October this year. When shown in October, the Duo did not consist of a front flash module. However, the one leaked in the video does consist of a front-facing flash module.

There seems to be some stuff left that the company needs to iron out before the launch, like the gesture animations, which in the video appear to be quite choppy and unfinished.

We recently got to see the device pop-up in Android Studio, for developers to start testing their apps on the new form factor. It seems as if the company has sent out a few physical device samples for major developers to test their apps for the form factor and get their apps ready.

Microsoft has also set a huge number of guidelines for dual-screen app developers available on its website. Even on Android Studio, a number of things need to be taken care off for the customers to have a seamless experience.

