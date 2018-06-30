Microsoft is working on dual-screen, ‘pocketable’ Surface device: Report

Microsoft could launch its mysterious dual-screen Androidmeda device aka Surface Phone later this year. Microsoft could launch its mysterious dual-screen Androidmeda device aka Surface Phone later this year.

Microsoft has been rumoured to be working on a dual-screen Surface device, code-named Andromeda. Now The Verge has uncovered leaked documents that reveal that the mysterious dual-screen device does exist and it is going to be a pocketable one. In the documents, Microsoft refers to its project Andromeda as something that they have been quietly working on for a long time, which will create a totally new and disruptive device category.

Microsoft is still developing Andromeda in high secrecy. Previous reports suggest, the device will come with a wraparound display which will help bridge the gap of the hinge when the device is fully opened. The company is also experimenting with a stylus input method, so that users can fold over the device like a book and the pen can be used to write down stuff. It is also being said that the company is testing out the device with both Intel and Qualcomm processors, however, it is not yet decided which processor will go into the final build of the product.

Apparently, Microsoft views the Andromeda as its redemption for the Windows Phone platform that will blur the lines between mobile and stationary computing. The report further suggests that device is expected to launch in 2018, with some of Microsoft’s partner OEM’s planning to follow suit with a dual-screen device. Insiders reveal that the company could pull the plug on the device at any stage like they did with the Surface Mini a few weeks before its release.

Even though Microsoft has maintained a pin drop silence on the Surface Phone, the company’s Corporate Vice President of Devices, Panos Panay has accidentally teased the device on Twitter. Panay thanked the team at LG Display with the photo of two wooden photo frames connected by the hinge frame mechanism.

Do you think they got the resemblance right?

Huge thanks to LG Display for the awesome caricature. #nailedit pic.twitter.com/vejlOIVuoK — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) June 28, 2018

Separately, a tweet made by the Surface chief, Panos Panay we now have a bit more information about it. The tweet hints that the dual displays for the alleged Surface Phone will be manufactured by LG Display. This is a clear indication that the company has plans to launch a dual-screen mobile device in the near future.

