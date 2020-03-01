Microsoft could launch ‘dual-screen’ Surface Duo earlier than expected

Microsoft sees the Surface Duo as a new category of device. Microsoft sees the Surface Duo as a new category of device.

Don’t be surprised if Microsoft launches the Surface Duo as early as this spring. That’s what sources have told Windows Central’s Zac Bowden. Bowden claims that the Surface Duo is ahead of the schedule, and the company could launch the device during its forthcoming hardware event planned for summers. This is the same event where we are expecting the unveiling of the Surface Go 2 and Surface Book 3.

Bowden is reporting that both hardware and software have been finalised. He believes Microsoft is currently working on finalizing the top-level OS customisation and in-box app experiences that are specific to the Surface Duo. According to Bowden’s sources, the software will be ready by April. If Microsoft is able to meet the deadline, the Surface Duo will be ready to be shipped in “limited quantities” this summer. The launch will target “developers” and “tech enthusiasts”.

According to the report, the Surface Duo will come with dated specifications. The dual-screen hybrid device will be powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. This could be a matter for concern for Microsoft because the Surface Duo will be pitched against the likes of the iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy S20.

While the device’s form factor is unique, its specifications are bit underwhelming for the flagship product. Another underwhelming aspect of the Surface Duo is the lack of 5G support. The next iPhone, likely to be called the iPhone 12, is rumoured to feature 5G.

The reason why Microsoft appears to be rushing to launch the Surface Duo months ahead of the schedule could be linked to the exhaustive development of the dual-screen device. It’s being said that Microsoft already had finalised the hardware long ago, and the launch was supposed to come with Windows Core OS. However, the plans were scrapped instead Microsoft opted for tried and tested Android. Perhaps why the bezels aren’t slim and the device lacks 5G.

Microsoft originally showed off the Surface Duo as well as the Surface Neo at the company’s fall event in October. The launch date of the Surface Neo is still scheduled for Holiday 2020.

