Microsoft could launch Android-powered smartphone soon: Report

Microsoft could be working on a new Android-powered phone that will likely debut this year. According to a report by Windows Latest, a Microsoft Store rep during a chat said that the company is working on a new Android-powered smartphone.

In response to a query as of when the Lumia phones will be back in stock, the Microsoft Store rep said that the company’s engineering team is ‘actively working’ on bringing a new model. The rep, however, didn’t much information regarding the specifications or design of the purported Microsoft Android-powered phone.

If one recalls, Microsoft’s Windows Phone couldn’t gain much popularity during the days when it was alive. However, reports cite that the Redmond-based company did manage to earn more revenue from sales of Android-powered phones due to its vast ‘intellectual property holdings’ related to the platform. The company last year bought Edge browser and Microsoft Launcher to Android. Microsoft also refreshed its MSN News app and Microsoft News with a similar theme that was found earlier on Windows 10. The company also offers a wide range of apps both for iOS and Android users. If the report about the Microsoft branded Android phone turns out to be true, then the company could incorporate its ‘apps and services suite’ on the new model.

However, it is recommended to take this report with a pinch of salt as Microsoft has not shared any official information yet. Besides, Store rep is often the last one to know about upcoming product launches.

Previous reports have indicated that Microsoft has three Surface projects under its shelf codenamed Libra (Surface Go), Carmel (Surface Pro 6) and Andromeda. As per reports, Project Andromeda or the so-called Surface Phone is said to launch before the end of 2019. A report from Thurrott, cited that Microsoft is overhauling both the hardware and software for the foldable Surface Phone before its release.

