Microsoft’s cheaper Surface tablet passes through FCC, could launch soon

Microsoft’s upcoming Surface 2-in-1 tablet has passed through the FCC in the US, hinting at the arrival of a new low-cost hybrid device. First spotted by German site WinFuture.de, the FCC filing refers to a product as model 1824 and describes as a portable device.

FCC details show that model number 1824 comes with separate Wi-Fi/Bluetooth communications module made by Qualcomm, further claiming that the device will use a different processor, likely an Intel-based one. Not many details about the soon-to-launch Surface tablet are available, though there are references to a lower power charger.

The power supply is listed as being a 24W unit. In comparison, the current-generation Surface Pro devices use a 36W unit. This shows that Microsoft is working on a low-powered Surface device. It’s being said that the rumoured device will support optional LTE connectivity, and will likely come with cheaper variants of the Type Cover, Arc Mouse, and Surface Pen.

Microsoft is believed to launch its low-cost Surface tablet later this year, and the device is believed to compete with Apple’s $329 iPad and Chromebooks. Rumour has it that the Redmond-based company is working on a slew of new devices, including its much-hyped Andromeda project and Surface Pro 6. Of course, this is just a speculation for the time being, and everything should be taken with a pinch of salt.

