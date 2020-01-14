Is Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella personally testing the Surface Duo?

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (left) can be seen showing off the Surface Duo to Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi (right). Image credit: Brian Sozzi/Twitter) Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella (left) can be seen showing off the Surface Duo to Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi (right). Image credit: Brian Sozzi/Twitter)

Satya Nadella, the head of Microsoft, was photographed using the Surface Duo. He was seen talking to the editor of Yahoo Finance Brian Sozzi. Sozzi himself posted the picture of Microsoft CEO with the Surface Duo, a dual-screen Android device.

It isn’t surprising to see Nadella using the Surface Duo. The dual-screen Surface Duo is not supposed to come out before the end of 2020, so Nedella and his team of engineers have plenty of time to iron out any design and technical issues. Nevertheless, the Surface Duo does look slick and incredibly slim.

Microsoft shocked the world when it announced the dual-screen Surface Duo at its high-profile event in New York in October 2019. The device, which will go on sale in the fall of 2020, has two 5.6-inch screen and folds in the middle, like a book.

The tech giant sees the Surface Duo as a new type of device, not particularly a “smartphone.” Microsoft is staying away from the smartphone wars, thanks to its previous experience. The company says it worked closely with Google to run a special version of Android on the Surface Duo.

The Surface Duo is seen as a work and play device. It is a portable device, but not a smartphone. It has a Qualcomm processor inside and a modem as well, allowing it to make calls. It can also run applications like the iPhone 11 and Galaxy S10.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo is an ambitious device. Though it remains to be seen whether Microsoft succeeds in convincing consumers to switch to the Surface Duo from the iPhones and Galaxy smartphones.

