Microsoft Surface Pro 8 up for pre-orders in India: Here are the key details

Microsoft has announced pre-orders for their latest Surface Pro 8, starting today. The tablets will be available in India alongside the Surface Pro 7+ from February 15, 2022, via authorised offline stores and online retailers. The Surface Pro 8 starts at Rs 1,04,499 and will be available at popular online partners such as Amazon and Reliance Digital.

The detachable Signature keyboard comes free upon purchase from select partners and is only available on pre-orders. Elsewhere, it is priced at Rs 16,999. You also receive a kickstand for holding up the screen and the Surface Slim Pen 2, with haptic feedback that emulates the feeling of paper when writing or drawing.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 price and features

The new version comes with 11th Gen Intel Core processors – i3, i5, and i7 options. Models start with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration and go all the way up to 32GB + 1TB variant.

The tablet features a vibrant 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Bezels are slimmer this time around and it is equipped with a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The backside sports a 10MP camera that allows for 4K recording, and the speakers have support for Dolby Atmos. On a full charge, Microsoft boasts of 16-hour battery life.

The two Thunderbolt 4 ports on the side can be used for general data transfers, alongside connectivity to multiple 4K monitors. With an external graphics card and dock set up, one could even push the tablet to limits by using it for gaming.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7+ features

The Surface Pro 7+ offers minor upgrades over its predecessor, starting with new 11th Gen Intel Core processors and longer battery life that lasts up to 15 hours. It comes with both USB Type-A and Type-C ports offering the adaptability to dock external displays.

The rear-facing camera allows for 1080p recording and it is equipped with Dolby Atmos speakers and dual far-field studio microphones. Same as the Surface Pro 8, the models start with an 8GB + 128GB configuration and going up to 32GB + 1TB for the Core i7 variant.