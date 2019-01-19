Microsoft announces end of support for Windows 10 Mobile, asks users to shift to Android, iOS

Microsoft has announced that it will be ending support for the Windows Phone 10 mobile platform on December 10. The company, in an FAQ post for the same, suggests its users move to a supported Android or iOS device.

This means that the company will be issuing no future security updates, patches or system enhancements to Windows Phone 10 powered smartphones after the said date. However, it stated that third-party developers might continue supporting their apps for the platform for a later date.

Smartphones running Windows 10 Mobile version 1709, according to the FAQ post, will be supported until December 10. Whereas smartphones running Windows 10 Mobile version 1703 like the Lumia 640 XL will only be supported till June 11.

The company has also stated that it will also be phasing out its built-in backup tool after the support ends. Due to which the company is advising its users to create manual backups before the support ends.

To create a manual backup, users can head to the settings panel and click on the ‘update and security’ tab. Then they will be required to click on backup and then on more options. There they will find a back up now button, which when pressed will create a backup image of the device to be used by the user when required.

The company states that it will now be focusing much more on supporting its mobile apps for Android and iOS platforms.

Cortana rather than being positioned as a separate voice assistant is now being positioned as a compliment to platforms. Microsoft CEO, Satya Nadela has said that Cortana will now move from being a voice assistant to a skill that can be used with other voice assistants.