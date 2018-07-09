Fans start petition to save Microsoft’s unannounced foldable Surface smartphone

Microsoft’s foldable Surface Phone, code-named Andromeda, has been put on hold indefinitely. Now fans have a petition demanding the project be saved. (Image Source: Twitter/David Breyer) Microsoft’s foldable Surface Phone, code-named Andromeda, has been put on hold indefinitely. Now fans have a petition demanding the project be saved. (Image Source: Twitter/David Breyer)

Microsoft’s foldable Surface Phone, code-named Andromeda, has been put on hold indefinitely. Supporting this rumour, The Verge’s Tom Warren has revealed that the app ecosystem might be responsible for the delay in the launch of the Surface phone. Meanwhile, some Windows Phone fans have launched a Change.org petition,in a bid to save the Andromeda project.

With regard to the Andromeda Surface Phone project, Tom Warren has tweeted “Andromeda has been delayed due to the current state of the app ecosystem.” In the tweet, Warren adds that while OEM devices might be made available, they would not ship the Andromeda OS, as it is not ready yet. Check out his tweet below.

So like @maryjofoley I'm hearing Andromeda is definitely not coming in 2018. OEM devices may come, but not with Andromeda OS as it's not ready. The entire project is now under review because there's no app ecosystem to support it — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) July 6, 2018

In essence, the Surface Phone will rely on dual-screen setup with a hinge capable of supporting two smartphone displays. Alongside this ‘clamshell’ design, Microsoft has been seeking to add pen capabilities to the Surface Phone. Image renders of the possible device added to speculations, with some claiming that the Surface phone could debut later this year.

Despite no big revelations being made by Microsoft over the Surface Phone project, some fans have created a Change.org petition, claiming that the device does have demand. The petition was started by Zachary Hinski, who says “I’m doing this petition to see how many people would buy this phone if Microsoft would release it.”

He further adds that all fans of Windows Phone would be looking forward to the launch of this device. Started on July 6, the petition, titled “Show Microsoft the demand for the Surface Phone or Andromeda!”, has received 9,532 signatures at the time of writing.

The petition notes, “Money is power and if a lot of people want a Surface phone like the ones in the leaks then they will be forced into action as everyone knows Microsoft wouldn’t be able to give a reason on why not to do it to there investors, as its too much of a money opportunity to miss. I myself wouldn’t mind paying between $799-$999 (base figures, I would be willing to pay more if they phone is truly groundbreaking when it comes out. I understand the phone probably would cost a good amount to produce.) The petition needs around 10,000 signatures, though it is not clear if the foldable Surface phone will see the light of day, despite what the fans are pleading.

