Micromax’s YU to launch new Yureka phone on June 1

Micromax subsidiary YU Televentures is making a comeback in the market with a new Yureka smartphone Micromax subsidiary YU Televentures is making a comeback in the market with a new Yureka smartphone

Micromax subsidiary YU Televentures is making a comeback in the market with a new Yureka smartphone, which will sport an all-black colour, and a metal unibody design. YU Mobiles has sent out a press invite for the launch on June 1. It has also posted on its Twitter account about the upcoming Yureka smartphone, which will have an all black colour.

YU Mobiles will be launching the Yureka smartphone for 2017. From a design perspective, the YU Yureka phone might remind some of a OnePlus design from the back, with the prominent antenna lines and a camera unit, which is jutting out.

Now the original Yu Yureka smartphone had a different design, and sported 5.5-inch HD screen resolution along with Snapdragon 615 Octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16 GB storage space. The Yu Yureka also had a 13MP rear camera and and 5MP front camera along with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone ran CyanogenMod OS 12 with Android 5.0.

Given that CyanogenMod no longer exists, it is safe to the new Yureka phone won’t be running that OS. However, in the past we’ve seen YU phones being launched with stock Android experience. So the Yureka phone could come with that, though there’s no indication from the company around this.

We’ll have to wait and see how the new Yureka smartphone is priced. The original Yureka phone was priced at Rs 9,999 and YU Televentures has gone for online sales with these smartphones. Again not much is known about the pricing of the new YU phones, and it remains to be seen whether this one will be priced in the Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 range or whether it follow the Yutopia smartphone pricing.

For YU Televentures, Yutopia was their most expensive smartphone at Rs 24,999 but it didn’t really set the market on fire.

With Micromax losing market share, it is interesting to see the company bring back phones from the YU brand. There were reports that the YU brand would be shut down by Micromax, however co-founder Rahul Sharma had disputed these rumours.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd