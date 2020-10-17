Micromax’s upcoming IN-series specs, price, and launch date revealed

Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma announced on Twitter through a video that the Indian manufacturer is planning to launch a new line-up of smartphones under the series ‘IN’.

Micromax is all set to create ripples in the Indian smartphone market as it is gearing up to launch new phones in the coming few weeks. On Friday, Micromax’s co-founder Rahul Sharma announced on Twitter through a video that the Indian manufacturer is planning to launch a new line-up of smartphones under the series ‘IN’.

Unfortunately, Micromax which used to be India’s top mobile brand was left far behind in the stiff competition against Chinese mobile manufacturers like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. Thereafter, it gradually relinquished the Indian smartphone market to these companies along with Samsung, Apple and Google.

Amid the resentment against Chinese products, Micromax seems to be vehement to usher-in its products again. As per information cited by The Mobile Indian, Micromax is planning to launch two new smartphones under its ‘IN’ series latest by November 2.

The publication went on to reveal various specs of these devices hinting that the first phone can come bundled with MediaTek Helio G35 chipset along with a 6.5-inches HD+ display. In addition, it is also rumoured to come with 32GB internal storage with 3GB RAM and 2GB RAM variants. Further, the page also revealed that the phones might be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery as well.

On the camera front, the 2GB variant is speculated to come with dual rear-camera setup with 13MP and 2MP cameras along with 8MP selfie camera at the front. On the other hand, the 3GB variant is said to be paired with a triple rear camera setup consisting of 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera and 2MP sensor. Besides that, this variant could adorn a 13MP selfie camera in the front.

Although the names of these devices are yet to be revealed, many rumours that are rife, suggest that the first phone may be priced at Rs.7,000 while the second phone might get a price tag of Rs.15,000 in India.

Both these ‘IN-series’ devices are expected to run on stock Android out of the box. Apart from these, a tipster has leaked the information about the third Micromax phone with a Helio P35 chipset along with 4GB of RAM. As rumoured to be on Geekbench listing, this phone is speculated to be named as ‘Micromax In A1’ and run on Android 10.

