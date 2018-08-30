Micromax Yu Ace with 4000mAh battery, 18:9 display launched in India: Price, specifications

Micromax Yu Ace features a 4,000mAh battery, Infinity display, and dual VoLTE 4G LTE support. Here is the price. Micromax Yu Ace features a 4,000mAh battery, Infinity display, and dual VoLTE 4G LTE support. Here is the price.

Micromax’s online-only sub-brand Yu has launched a new entry-level smartphone, the Ace. The smartphone features a 4,000mAh battery, Infinity display, and dual VoLTE 4G LTE support. The Yu Ace is priced at Rs 5,999 and will go on sale in India on September 6. The phone is exclusive to Flipkart.

The Yu Ace is essentially a budget smartphone. It has a 5.45-inch HD+ (720p) display and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, Yu Ace is powered by a Mediatek 6739 chipset coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. Micromax says it plans to launch a super charged variant of the Yu Ace with more RAM and storage and that model will go sale in the market in late September.

The phone’s claim to fame is a massive 4,000mAh battery, which should give the Yu Ace an edge over the competition. On the camera front, Micromax Yu Ace sports a 13MP rear-facing camera and a 5MP front-facing snapper.

A fingerprint sensor can be found on the back of the device, while the Yu Ace also sports the face unlocking feature. Android Oreo powers the Yu Ace, but the company assures the handset will get Android 9 Pie in November.

Domestic smartphone maker Micromax used to be the top handset maker in the Indian market, but it lost to the Chinese players such as Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo. The Gurugram-based Micromax said its latest Yu Ace will challenge Xiaomi’s popular Redmi 5A, which has been one of the best entry-level smartphone in the market. Micromax plans to launch more phones in its online-only sub-brand Yu in the coming weeks.

