Micromax to soon launch 5G phone, IN Note 1 to get Android 11 in April

Micromax will soon launch a 5G phone in India. The company’s co-Founder Rahul Sharma revealed this in the latest episode of his video session “Let’s Talk India Ke Liye” on YouTube. While he didn’t provide any specific timeline for the launch, we could see the launch of a 5G Micromax phone in the coming months.

He confirmed that Micromax also has plans to launch true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds and other accessories as well. “The product that is in the works will have quite a unique design and a new technology,” he said. Micromax is expected to reveal more details on these projects in the coming months.

Apart from talking about new products, Sharma also said that the Micromax IN Note 1 will start receiving the latest Android 11 OS from April, 2021. The company will soon be offering early access to Android 11, so users can sign up at Micromax community forum.

Micromax In Note 1 made its debut in November last year, alongside the Micromax In 1b models. The company had promised to offer two years of major Android OS and three years of security updates.

Micromax also has plans to roll out the source code and bootloader for both the budget smartphones and one will be able to access via the company’s forum. The executive also revealed that the Micromax In 1b will receive a new software update in February, which will bring camera and acoustic improvements, slow-motion video recording, and overall performance enhancements. It will also add January 2021 Android security patch. The exact release date of this update is still under wraps.

Sharma also firmly stated that Micromax has no plans to bring a custom UI on top of Android and users will get no ads or bloatware. “We will always give you an experience with no layers, no ads, and no bloatware — completely snappy experience,” he said. “We will never compromise in the performance arena. We don’t sell you ads, we don’t sell your data.”