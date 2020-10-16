Micromax teaser new smartphone launch for India, takes on Chinese brands

The company has not revealed as to when it will be launching the new phone in the Indian market or as to what price bracket will the device launch in. (Image: Micromax/Twitter)

Micromax is looking to make a come back in India. The company in a tweet shared a video of its co-founder, Rahul Sharma stating the company is soon going to launch a new smartphone called ‘IN’. He also added that the phone will be made in India and not imported.

To recall, Micromax along with other homegrown brands such as Karbonn and Lava used to be the most popular brand in India at one point of time. After the gradual rise in the popularity of affordable Chinese smartphones with high-end features sold by companies like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo and more, these Indian brands started facing a downfall in popularity. This happened due to the fact, Micromax was rebranding and selling Chinese smartphones in the country. After the entry of Chinese brands who were manufacturing the phones themselves, their prices and specifications were difficult to beat, thus driving Micromax and other Indian smartphone brands out of the market.

Micromax did put up a fight with its Yu sub-brand but was not able to match what the Chinese brands were offering to consumers. Lava, Karbonn and a few other brands started focusing at the feature phone market and the entry level smartphone market, and have managed to survive.

Micromax has been hinting at its return for some time now. The company has been putting out tweets since the beginning of this year that it is working on premium smartphones, which will launch in the Indian market at affordable prices. However, we are yet to see a phone from the company. According to an earlier report by Gadgets360, Micromax is getting ready to launch a slew of new smartphones under the Rs10,000 price bracket.

The company has not revealed as to when it will be launching the new phone in the Indian market or as to what price bracket will the device launch in. The only thing we know is that the phone will launch soon and that the retail packaging is of a light blue colour and sports the word ‘IN’ on top.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd