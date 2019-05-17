Micromax #iOne with notched display, Android Pie launched at Rs 4,999

Micromax has launched its #iOne smartphone with a notched display at a price of Rs 4,999. The phone is among the cheapest to offer a 19:9 notched screen. It will be available for purchase from May 17.

Advertising

Micromax #iOne is powered by UNISOC SC9863 octa-core chipset, which is also said to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) operations as well as high-precision 3D imaging. The screen size is 5.45-inch with HD resolution and is of IPS quality.

The phone is available in 2GB RAM and 16GB storage option. The internal storage is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. Micromax #iOne is backed by a 2,200mAh battery. It runs the latest Android Pie OS.

The back camera is 5MP with flash. The front camera is also 5MP as well. The company claims the camera offers more than nine modes to tweak with such as time-lapse and slow motion. The selfie camera has features like real-time bokeh.

“Micromax, since its inception, has always stood for democratizing technology at affordable price points. Continuing to build on that vision, the newest addition to the Micromax family will make the new #iOne a sought-after purchase for consumers across the country,” Sunil Joon, Head Strategy, Micromax Informatics Ltd said in a press release.