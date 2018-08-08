Micromax, Intex among depleting brands in Q2 2018 in India: CMR

Micromax, Intex, and Karbonn, alongside HTC were the fastest depleting smartphone brands in the second quarter of 2018 in India. Micromax, Intex, and Karbonn, alongside HTC were the fastest depleting smartphone brands in the second quarter of 2018 in India.

Micromax, Intex, and Karbonn, alongside HTC were the fastest depleting smartphone brands in the second quarter of 2018 in India, as per a CyberMedia Research (CMR) report. Micromax, Intex, HTC, Karbonn, and Gionee lost 41.2 per cent, 11.6 per cent, 5.5 per cent, 5.3 per cent, and 4.7 per cent market share in Q2 2018, according to CMR’s “India Smartphone Movement” study.

While Xiaomi added 36.9 per cent of new devices across the country, followed by Vivo (17.8 per cent), Oppo (16.3 per cent), Itel (6.7 per cent), and Huawei’s Honor (4.5 per cent).

“This is a very grave situation for such brands as they cannot work on any strategy to monetise on the base as it continues to deplete every quarter,” Kanika Jain, Manager, New Initiatives said.

“Consumers continue to swap their existing Smartphones with the new ones offered by Chinese brands resulting in fast erosion of total installed base of the local Indian brands,” Jain added.

The study also identifies that the replacement market continues to grow in India and as of Q2 2018, 59 per cent of the smartphones sold were actually upgrades/replacements of existing smartphones. There is still 41 per cent of new smartphone market development occurring in the country, which could be a pie that the domestic brands should focus upon, the research firm said in a statement.

The study is based on the analysis of over 200 million users across the country, where the device movements of users are captured and analysed using big data analytics techniques.

