Micromax Infinity N12, N11 launched in India with notched display, dual-rear cameras

Micromax Informatics has launched its new Infinity N series smartphones called N12 and N11 in India. The N12 is priced at Rs 9,999, while the N11 will cost Rs 8,999. India-based Micromax, which used to be among the leading smartphone manufacturers in the country, has had a rough 2018 thanks to the onslaught of Chinese players, which have come to dominate the market.

The new Infinity N12 and N11 smartphones both sport a notched display and dual-cameras at the back, like many of the other upcoming budget options in the market. Micromax is going for an offline only approach with this one. It will be playing in the under Rs 10,000 price segment with these devices.

Micromax Infinity N11, N12: Specifications

The Infinity N11 and 12 both have a 6.19-inches display, HD+ resolution, and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The devices come with a dual-rear camera with AI. The specifications are 13MP+5MP on the back and the second sensor has a wide-angle lens.

The Infinity N series is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. The N12 has 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, with 128GB expandable storage support. The N11 has 2GB RAM in comparison, though the total storage remains 32GB storage. Both have fingerprint sensors and face recognition features. The phones come with dual LTE and dual VoLTE. Micromax has gone for a triple slot on the N12 and N11 phones.

The front camera is a 16MP unit with a wide-angle lens on the N12. The N11 has an 8MP front camera in comparison. The rear and front camera both support Portrait mode, time lapse, beauty mode, etc on the Infinity N series. There is an AI mode as well, though there is the option to turn it off.

The devices come with 4000 mAh battery each with 30 hours of talktime being promised by Micromax. The N11 and N12 phones are running on Android 8.1 Oreo. Micromax is promising Android 9.0 Pie in the next 45 days for the devices. The phones have gravity, proximity, light sensors, and a gyroscope.

Reliance Jio customers will get Rs 2200 cash back on the Infinity N series phones, along with extra 50GB data as part of the launch offers. This will be valid for Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid recharges.

While Micromax was back in the top five smartphone manufacturers in India in the third quarter of 2018, research firms like IDC and Counterpoint had noted that this was due to the company’s contract to distribute smartphones in Chhattisgarh. This was part of a government deal in partnership with Reliance Jio for Micromax.

Analysts had also noted that it would be hard for Micromax to continue this momentum, but the company clearly thinks there is an opportunity in the smartphone market, which it can capitalise on with the new Infinity N series.