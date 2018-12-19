Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1 Plus: Specs comparison

Micromax Infinity N12, the company’s Infinity N series smartphone was launched in India earlier this week at a price of Rs 9,999. This is Micromax’s first smartphone with a notched display in the market and will only be available offline.

Given the pricing and overall specifications, the phone competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 and Nokia 5.1 Plus. Among other features of Micromax Infinity N12 are dual rear cameras, 4,000mAh battery and Android 9.0 update promised within 45 days of its launch.

So, how does Micromax Infinity N12 fare against Redmi 6 and Nokia 5.1 Plus in terms of price and specifications? We find out:

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1: Price in India, availability

Micromax Infinity N12 is priced at Rs 9,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. Xiaomi Redmi 6 can be bought in multiple storage options with 3GB RAM+32GB ROM model priced at Rs 8,499. There’s 3GB RAM+64GB storage variant as well, which will cost Rs 8,999. Nokia 5.1 Plus price in India for 3GB RAM+32GB ROM version is Rs 10,999.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is online exclusive, available on Flipkart and Nokia online shop, while Micromax Infinity N12 will only be sold via offline retail outlets. The advantage with Redmi 6 is that it can be bought both offline as well as online via Flipkart and Mi store.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1: Design and Display

Micromax Infinity N12 has an Infinity display, in line with most phones these days. The screen size is 6.19-inches with HD+ resolution, and 18.9:9 aspect ratio. The phone sports a prominent rectangular notch on top of the screen.

Nokia 5.1 Plus also has a HD+ resolution display, though the screen size is smaller at 5.86-inches. The screen aspect ratio is 19:9 and there is a wide notch on top, that we observed in our review, easily distracts attention while playing games or watching movies in landscape mode.

Nokia 5.1 Plus gets a 2.5D glass body with a polycarbonate chassis sandwiched between the front and rear glass panel. It feels premium for the price, which is an advantage over both the options.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 gets the smallest 5.45-inch HD+ display with thick bezels and a prominent chin at the bottom. There is no notch either. It sports a metal unibody sleek design that in no way feels cheap.

With Micromax Infinity N12 and Nokia 5.1 Plus, one gets more viewing space, thanks to full screen display, it is not the case with Redmi 6. However, Xiaomi Redmi 6 can be an option for people who find the notch distracting and need a smaller phone. The screen resolution is the same HD+ on the devices.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1: Camera

Micromax Infinity N12 has dual rear cameras and so do Nokia 5.1 Plus and Redmi 6. Micromax says the 13MP+5MP cameras at the back are backed by Artificial Intelligence and the secondary sensor has a wide-angle lens. The front camera is 16MP with a wide-angle lens for group selfies.

Nokia 5.1 Plus rear camera specifications are 13MP+5MP with PDAF and LED flash. It performs quite well in terms of photo quality and produce vibrant images with decent details in good lighting conditions. The camera app offers Live Bokeh mode, Bothie and PiP mode as well as Manual mode, which is great. The front camera is 8MP.

Xiaomi’s Redmi 6 camera performance is decent for the price and the Portrait shots were impressive. It gets 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras. The front 5MP camera is capable of clicking some decent photos when there is plenty of light.

We are yet to test out Micromax Infinity N12, but cameras on both Nokia 5.1 Plus and Redmi 6 offer good performance for the price.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1: Processor, Battery and Memory

Micromax Infinity N12 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery is 4,000mAh with 30 hours of talktime being promised by the company.

Nokia 5.1 Plus packs Helio P60, which is a slightly better processor than most budget phones in a similar price band. It features 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card slot. Performance is smooth with several tabs open in Chrome browser as well as while playing games and switching between apps.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is backed by a 3,060mAh battery which delivered nearly a day’s worth of usage on a single charge with moderate usage in our review period.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 has the same Helio P22 processor that can handle most daily tasks with ease. The phone does not heat up even during long hours of binge watching sessions, which is a good thing. The 3,000mAh battery lasts for a day with moderate to heavy usage, which is great.

Micromax Infinity N12 has the same processor as Redmi 6 and performance should not be an issue on either of the three phones. Notably, the Micromax smartphone has a bigger 4,000mAh battery, which is definitely a plus. However, the 32GB storage might seem a little less.

Micromax Infinity N12 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Nokia 5.1: Software

Micromax Infinity N12 ships with Android 8.1 Ore o with promised Android 9.0 Pie update in the next 45 days. The phone will be a good option to consider with the latest Pie update given it brings with it features like Digital Wellbeing to monitor the time one spends on their smartphone as well as Adaptive Battery for an improved battery life.

Nokia 5.1 Plus is an Android One device with three years of security updates and two years of software updates promised. The phone runs stock version of Android Ore and is slated to receive Android Pie update soon. The phone will appeal to fans of stock Android. Xiaomi Redmi 6 runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s MIUI 9.6 skinn.