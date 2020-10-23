Indian smartphone brand Micromax confirms IN series launch date

Micromax is returning to India

Micromax is set to return back to India next month with the launch of the upcoming IN series. The first set of smartphones in the series will be launched on November 3, the company has announced. Since the announcement of the return of Micromax, the company has been clearly targeting Chinese smartphone brands and playing to nationalist sentiments. Micromax has sent out an invite for the launch of the IN series which states “aaro karein cheeni kum”.

Ahead of the launch a lot of details about the Micromax IN series have been revealed. The company is expected to launch two smartphones under the In series on the slated date including Micromax IN 1 and Micromax IN 1a. The company is yet to officially confirm the name of the smartphones that it is prepping to launch next month.

All the important specifications and the expected pricing have been revealed ahead of the official launch. As per reports, the upcoming Micromax smartphones are expected to be available in the market between the price of Rs 7,000 to Rs 15,000. This means the phones from Micromax will compete with phones in a similar price segment from Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, among others.

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Micromax IN 1 is said pack 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and be powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. It is expected to flaunt a dual rear camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera along with an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

Leaks further suggest that Micromax IN 1A will come bundled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage and be powered by Helio G85 processor. On the camera front, it will spot a triple rear camera setup with 13MP primary camera, 5MP secondary camera along with third 2MP camera. It is expected to flaunt a 13MP selfie camera at the front.

Both these upcoming Micromax devices are expected to feature a 6.5-inch HD+ display while running on stock Android out-of-the-box. Both phones are said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.