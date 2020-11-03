Micromax IN series Note 1, 1b launched in India: Price, specifications and sale date

Micromax IN series LIVE Updates launch: Micromax IN Note 1 and IN 1b have been launched. The budget phones start at Rs 10,999 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

The Micromax IN series launched in India and it includes two new phones – Micromax IN Note 1 and Micromax IN 1b. Both the devices offer a stock Android experience out of the box and have a MediaTek chipset under the hood. The handsets will be seen competing against phones like Infinix Hot, and Realme 6. The Micromax IN series price in India starts from Rs 6,999, and the new devices will go on sale from November 24.

Micromax IN series Note 1, 1b: Price in India

The newly launched Micromax IN Note 1 comes with a price tag of Rs 10,999 in India. For the same price, you are getting the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The 4GB + 128GB variant will cost you Rs 12,499. The Micromax IN 1b, on other hand, is priced at Rs 6,999, which is for the 2GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will be sold for Rs 7,999. The sale will take place on the official Micromax website and Flipkart.

Micromax IN series Note 1, 1b: Specifications, features

The latest Micromax In Note 1 smartphone draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is backed by 4GB RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. The device is equipped with a 6.67-inch full HD+ display. You also get a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The handset even supports reverse charging.

As for the cameras, there is a quad rear camera setup, which comprises of a 48MP sensor, a 5MP camera, and two 2MP sensors. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera, which is placed in the circular cut out.

The newly launched Micromax phones run on “stock” Android. The company is claiming that users won’t witness any bloatware. Micromax is also promising that users will get two years of regular software updates.

Now, let’s talk about the features of the Micromax In 1b phone. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, which is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The budget handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, a 13MP dual rear camera setup, and an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood is a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W standard charging.

